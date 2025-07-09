South Carolina Search Team Deployed to Texas to Aid Flood Recovery Efforts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — In a powerful display of interstate solidarity, South Carolina is sending a specialized search-and-rescue team to Central Texas to help with flood recovery operations following the catastrophic flooding of the Guadalupe River, which has claimed more than 100 lives.

Governor Henry McMaster authorized the deployment on Tuesday, following a direct request from Texas Governor Greg Abbott during a call earlier this week. The mission is being carried out under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) — a nationwide system that facilitates state-to-state aid during natural disasters.

“Team South Carolina stands ready to offer any support we can,” said McMaster. “In some of our toughest moments, the people of Texas were there for us. Now, it’s our duty to return that support and stand by our friends in their time of need.”

Elite K-9 Team Activated for Mission

The deployment involves South Carolina Task Force 1 (SC-TF1) — the state’s Urban Search and Rescue unit — in partnership with Foothills Search & Rescue, a Greenville-based K-9 team trained for disaster missions.

The group is deploying a Canine (K-9) Search and Rescue Mission Ready Package, which includes:

Five personnel

Two human remains detection dogs

Nationally certified training standards

Officials emphasized that both the handlers and the dogs have undergone rigorous training and certification to meet FEMA and national response guidelines.

Flooding Crisis in Texas Spurs Mutual Aid

The team will be assisting in recovery operations in flood-ravaged Central Texas, where towns along the Guadalupe River have experienced record-breaking water levels, washed-out homes, and significant loss of life.

According to WYFF News, the deployment showcases how EMAC agreements allow states like South Carolina to deliver timely and critical support across state lines, especially during complex disasters.

A History of Cooperation and Support

This isn’t the first time South Carolina has stepped up to help during national emergencies. Similarly, Texas has sent aid to the Palmetto State during hurricanes and coastal disasters. The current mission reinforces the mutual respect and shared commitment to national disaster readiness.

Foothills Search & Rescue is well-known throughout the region for their rapid deployment capabilities, especially in terrain where conventional equipment may be limited. Their canine units are trained not just in detection, but also in safe operations around collapsed structures, unstable ground, and emotionally difficult scenes.

