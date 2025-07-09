18-Year-Old Woman Shot in Face During Road Rage Incident in Fountain Inn; Two Arrested

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A late-night road rage incident in Fountain Inn turned violent on Monday after an 18-year-old woman was shot in the face, prompting the arrest of two men now facing felony charges in Greenville County.

The shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. near North Main Street and Village Vista Drive, where officers responded to reports of gunfire and discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her cheek. Authorities confirmed she was immediately transported to the emergency room for treatment. Her current condition has not been released.

Suspect Fired Multiple Rounds Into Moving Vehicle

An arrest warrant identified Herman Clayton Burdette Jr. as the gunman. Investigators say Burdette fired multiple shots from a .45-caliber pistol into the moving vehicle in which the young woman was a passenger. One bullet entered her right cheek and jaw, causing serious facial trauma.

Fountain Inn police located the suspect vehicle nearby and detained two individuals shortly after the shooting.

Second Man Accused of Concealing Weapon

Authorities also arrested Randy Wayne Palazzola, who was reportedly in the vehicle with Burdette at the time of the shooting. According to court records, Palazzola did not intervene or report the incident. Instead, he admitted to hiding the firearm in Burdette’s boat after the shooting occurred.

Palazzola was charged with accessory after the fact of a crime, while Burdette faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Both men were booked into the Greenville County Detention Center, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Possible Road Rage Led to Shooting

Fountain Inn police believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage altercation between the two vehicles involved. The exact nature of the conflict leading up to the gunfire has not been disclosed, but officials confirmed the victim was not the driver.

The shooting adds to growing concerns over violent escalations on South Carolina roads, where minor traffic disputes have increasingly turned deadly.

