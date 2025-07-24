GEORGIA — Russia has nearly doubled its pork exports to Georgia, hitting the highest level since November 2024, according to newly released data from RIA Novosti.

In June 2025 alone, Russian pork shipments to Georgia totaled $2.4 million, up from just $1.2 million in the previous month. This sharp increase makes Russia the second-largest pork supplier to Georgia — behind only Brazil, which saw a drop in exports by nearly 25%, down to $18.7 million.

Trade Shifts Signal Strategic Growth by Russia

This trade surge reflects Russia’s growing presence in regional meat markets, with Georgian imports showing a clear diversification of suppliers. The only time recent pork exports from Russia surpassed these levels was in November 2024, when shipments peaked at $2.7 million.

Brazil, while still the top pork supplier to Georgia, appears to be losing ground. The drop in Brazilian exports may be linked to changing currency exchange rates, logistics shifts, or price competition.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan re-entered the market, closing the top three with $842,300 in pork exports to Georgia — a notable change given that no pork was exported from Kazakhstan to Georgia during the same time last year.

Geopolitical and Economic Implications

This increase in Russian exports is not just economic — it’s also strategic. As Oreanda News reported, the pork trade growth aligns with Russia’s broader efforts to strengthen agricultural trade ties with neighboring countries amid ongoing Western sanctions.

Some agricultural analysts believe Georgia may be pursuing a “multi-vendor” import model to avoid dependency on any single nation. Others note that Russian food exports have become more competitively priced, making them attractive to regional markets.

