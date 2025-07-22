Bank of South Carolina Earns National Recognition as One of Top 100 Publicly Traded Community Banks

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Bank of South Carolina has been ranked among the nation’s Top 100 publicly traded community banks, placing 66th on a prestigious list compiled by American Banker and the Capital Performance Group.

This marks a significant achievement for the Charleston-based institution, which is also the only South Carolina bank featured in this year’s rankings.

Recognition Based on Strong Financial Performance

The listing, released on July 3, 2025, by American Banker, evaluates banks with assets under $2 billion. Rankings are based on the three-year average return on equity (ROE) from 2022 to 2024. A total of 348 banks met the qualifications, and Bank of South Carolina stood out with consistent performance and shareholder returns.

“We’re honored to be recognized by American Banker as one of the nation’s top-performing community banks,” said Eugene H. Walpole, IV, President and CEO of Bank of South Carolina. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and the trust of our customers and shareholders.”

Community-Focused Since 1987

Founded in 1987, the Bank of South Carolina has been known for its relationship-driven approach, offering personalized service across Charleston, North Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Summerville, James Island, and the West Ashley community.

The bank operates under the parent company Bank of South Carolina Corporation (OTCQX: BKSC) and currently trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.

“Since our founding, we’ve remained committed to a relationship-driven approach,” Walpole added. “We take pride in delivering responsive, local service across the communities we serve.”

About the Bank of South Carolina

The ranking highlights how community banks continue to play a vital role in local economies, especially when backed by solid financials and long-term community commitment.

