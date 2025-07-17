Stranded Boaters Rescued After Clinging to Overturned Vessel Near Edisto Beach

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. — Three individuals were rescued Wednesday morning after spending the night clinging to an overturned boat near Otter Island, located off South Carolina’s coast. The group reportedly endured hours in the water before drifting onto a shallow sandbar.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening when their vessel capsized. Without immediate access to help, the boaters remained with the overturned hull throughout the night.

Early Morning Call for Help

Around 6 a.m., one of the stranded individuals was able to retrieve a cell phone from a waterproof pouch and place a call to 911. The Edisto Beach Fire Department responded, deploying Marine 14 to the location.

Due to shallow water, the boat could not approach the stranded group directly. Captain Kizer waded 75 yards across the flats to reach them, while Chief Conley assisted from the vessel.

Details of the response were confirmed by WYFF News 4, which also noted the quick action of local rescue crews.

Emergency Services Provide Aid

One of the boaters had recently undergone surgery and was unable to walk. The other two showed signs of mild exposure from overnight wind and water conditions. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched to lift the immobile individual to a landing zone at the north end of Edisto Beach.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue then transported the patient to a nearby hospital. The other two boaters were returned to shore via Marine 14 and reunited with their vehicle at Bennetts Point.

Have you ever experienced a boating emergency along South Carolina’s coast? Share your story or safety advice with our newsroom at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com/contact — your insight could help prevent future tragedies.