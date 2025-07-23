South Carolina Commercial Fisherman Sentenced for Lying About Overfishing

SOUTH CAROLINA – A federal judge has sentenced a Lowcountry commercial fisherman to one year and one day in prison, along with a $7,500 fine, for falsifying fishing records and lying about overfishing sensitive marine species off the South Carolina coast.

Don Michael Rynn, 61, operated fishing vessels out of the McClellanville area and was convicted earlier this year following a three-day jury trial in Charleston. Federal prosecutors presented video evidence, expert testimony, and witness accounts that outlined the impact of overfishing on marine populations and the fishing industry.

Snowy Grouper and Tile Fish Targeted

The charges centered on snowy grouper and tile fish, two species considered delicacies and prized by restaurants. These fish are regulated due to their vulnerability to overfishing and their role in maintaining ocean health.

According to federal officials, Rynn falsified trip records submitted to federal agencies and also lied under oath during his trial. These actions led to a charge of obstruction of justice, prompting prosecutors to push for a 15-month sentence.

Prosecutors Emphasize Industry Impact

Federal prosecutors argued that accurate fish catch records are critical to managing fish populations. In their sentencing memorandum, they stated that prison time was necessary to underscore the seriousness of violating environmental laws.

They warned that allowing probation in such cases would send a message that falsifying catch records is a minor offense, thereby undermining national efforts to protect marine resources.

“To begin to effect change, Rynn must go to prison,” prosecutors wrote in their filing.

The case originated in 2023 after a tip was received by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR). It was jointly investigated by:

NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

U.S. Coast Guard

S.C. DNR

DNR Saltwater Team

Defense Sought Leniency Citing Life Struggles

Rynn’s attorney, Brendan Daniels, requested probation, describing his client’s life as “happy but difficult.” In his submission, Daniels highlighted that Rynn:

Dropped out of school after 8th grade

Has worked as a fisherman for over 40 years

Is mechanically gifted

Devoted his life to raising his children

Daniels argued that despite his lack of formal education, Rynn had led a hard-working life and did not deserve incarceration.

But U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel disagreed. He upheld the jury’s decision and imposed the prison sentence, noting that the evidence supported a serious breach of federal law.

