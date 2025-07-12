New Rules Catch South Carolina Drivers Off Guard at Red Lights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many drivers in South Carolina assume they can always turn right at a red light — but that’s not always true. In 2025, local enforcement and safety campaigns are focusing more attention on right-turn-on-red violations, particularly in areas where signage or visibility creates confusion. This article breaks down what the law says, when you can legally turn, and where you might face stricter rules.

What the Law Says in South Carolina

Under South Carolina Code § 56-5-970, drivers are allowed to make a right turn on a steady red light after coming to a complete stop, unless there is a posted sign prohibiting it. The law requires motorists to yield to all pedestrians and oncoming traffic before proceeding. The stop must occur at the marked stop line; if there is no stop line, the vehicle must stop before entering the crosswalk or intersection.

The exact language is clear:

“Vehicular traffic facing a steady red signal alone shall stop… and after stopping may make a right turn unless a sign prohibits such turn.”

– S.C. Code § 56-5-970

This makes South Carolina one of many states that generally permit right turns on red, but with local variations based on posted signage and traffic conditions.

What Drivers Often Get Wrong

Failure to stop fully before turning is one of the most common traffic violations in South Carolina intersections. Many drivers perform a “rolling stop” and proceed, assuming it’s safe. However, police departments across the state—including in Columbia, Charleston, and Greenville—have been issuing more citations for failure to yield or not coming to a complete stop before turning.

According to a report from Jebaily Law Firm, drivers are often surprised to learn that:

A “No Turn on Red” sign can override the default rule.

sign can override the default rule. At intersections with double right-turn lanes , only the designated lane may be permitted to turn.

, only the may be permitted to turn. A red arrow signal requires a full stop and no turning, even if the main light is green.

Where Signs Make the Difference

Many cities in South Carolina are installing more “No Turn on Red” signs at intersections near schools, downtown crosswalks, and high-traffic pedestrian zones. Columbia, Charleston, and Myrtle Beach have each updated several downtown intersections in recent years to prevent right turns on red, especially near hospital zones and transit hubs.

The City of Charleston Transportation Division has clarified that new signage is intended to protect pedestrians and cyclists in urban areas with high foot traffic, especially in the wake of rising pedestrian injuries in 2023.

Enforcement and Penalties

Violating the right-turn-on-red rule can lead to:

A fine of up to $100 , depending on the city ordinance

, depending on the city ordinance Two points on your driving record in certain jurisdictions

on your driving record in certain jurisdictions Possible increases in insurance premiums if cited multiple times

Law enforcement is also using traffic cameras and intersection patrols to monitor turns at busy crossings. In areas like downtown Columbia and West Ashley in Charleston, increased visibility for pedestrians has led to more restrictions on right turns and heavier monitoring.

When Not to Turn on Red

South Carolina law allows the turn, but that doesn’t mean you always should. You should never turn right on red if:

There is a posted “No Turn on Red” sign.

sign. The crosswalk is occupied or has a “Walk” signal.

or has a “Walk” signal. Your view is blocked by parked cars, poles, or bushes .

. You’re in a shared right-turn/straight lane where visibility is compromised.

where visibility is compromised. There’s a red arrow light — this requires a complete stop with no turn until the arrow changes.

Many newer intersections in Charleston and Mount Pleasant now have red arrow signals where right turns are disallowed even when the main signal turns green.

What Cities Are Doing in 2025

In 2025, municipalities are reviewing intersection layouts to improve pedestrian safety. This includes:

Updating intersection geometry to prevent blind spots.

to prevent blind spots. Adding more prominent signage near schools and elderly care centers.

near schools and elderly care centers. Launching driver education campaigns in Columbia and Greenville focused on right-turn awareness.

The City of Columbia has also introduced new driver feedback signs at intersections to help educate drivers on whether they made a legal stop before turning.

Tips for Safe Turning

Always come to a full stop — no exceptions.

— no exceptions. Check for signs before assuming you can turn.

before assuming you can turn. Yield to all pedestrians and bikes , even if they don’t appear to have the signal.

, even if they don’t appear to have the signal. In unfamiliar areas or complex intersections, wait for the green if you’re unsure.

Even if a turn is legally allowed, driver caution and courtesy go a long way in preventing collisions and confusion.

Have you seen a confusing or poorly marked “No Turn on Red” sign in your city? Do certain intersections feel unsafe or unclear about right-of-way? Share your experience at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com. We want to hear how these rules are being followed — or ignored — in your community.