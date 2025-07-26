South Carolina Marks 3 Years of the 988 Helpline With Record-High Response Rates

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina officials are highlighting major progress in mental health crisis response as the state marks the three-year anniversary of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a free, 24/7 resource for individuals experiencing mental health emergencies, substance use struggles, or suicidal thoughts.

When the 988 helpline first launched nationwide in July 2022, South Carolina had just one in-state call center, which handled over 2,600 calls with a 75% answer rate that month. Today, the state operates two dedicated crisis centers, and the latest data shows a record 4,409 calls answered in June 2025, with response rates climbing above 90%, according to WSPA News.

More In-State Help and Trained Crisis Responders

Jessica Barnes, coordinator of the South Carolina Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Office of Mental Health Suicide Prevention Program, emphasized the importance of South Carolinians helping fellow residents.

“It’s a type of resource that’s working to help people get connected to care for long-term support,” Barnes said.

She also noted that trained crisis responders are available any time, ready to listen and provide guidance to people in urgent need.

Local Knowledge is Key

Barnes said one of the major advantages of local response centers is their familiarity with state-specific resources.

“We know more of those details about the specific resources in South Carolina. We can really help guide somebody to taking another step,” she explained.

Bill Lindsey of NAMI South Carolina agreed, saying,

“It’s important that people get help where they need it. When the call centers know where that help is available, it makes all the difference.”

Expanding Chat and Text Options

Even as phone call capacity improves, Barnes acknowledged that outreach via chat and text still has room to grow. She said the department is actively working to hire more staff specifically trained in these modes of contact.

“You can chat or text 988, and we’re really looking to expand our outreach in those areas,” she noted.

Stephen Tuttle from Thriveworks added that more trained professionals joining the call service will help ensure people in crisis are met with care and support.

Confidential and Open to All Ages

The 988 service is open to anyone — adult or child — needing support, and callers can remain anonymous and confidential.

Those looking for more information or help can visit the state’s official 988 portal at 988sc.org.

Have you or someone you know used the 988 helpline in South Carolina? What more do you think the state could do to improve mental health crisis care? Share your thoughts with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.