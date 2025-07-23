Heat Dome Grips South Carolina, Driving Temperatures Near 100°F All Week

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Dangerous heat is sweeping across South Carolina this week as a heat dome settles over the region, trapping hot air and causing temperatures to soar into the upper 90s with heat indexes exceeding 100°F. Officials are urging residents to stay indoors during peak hours and take advantage of local cooling centers.

What Is a Heat Dome?

A heat dome is a high-pressure system that traps warm air in place for days or even weeks. As explained by ClimateCheck, this phenomenon acts like a lid on a pot, preventing cooler air from circulating and creating extreme heat conditions.

Though the term is relatively new in weather forecasting, it’s becoming more relevant due to the rising frequency of severe heat events linked to climate change.

Where Temperatures Stand Now

Over the past few days, the Upstate has recorded scorching highs — 93°F in Greenville County, 94°F in Spartanburg, and 95°F in Anderson County. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for large parts of South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to dip slightly into the low 90s mid-week, only to rebound by July 26–28, when highs could once again hit 97°F or more.

How Long Will It Last?

Forecasts from the National Weather Service suggest the heat will linger well into next week, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely each day. Specific forecasts include:

July 22 : High of 92°F with a heat index of 100°F

: High of 92°F with a heat index of 100°F July 23–24 : Highs around 90°F, lows near 72°F

: Highs around 90°F, lows near 72°F July 25–28: Climbing back to 92–97°F

Historical Heat in South Carolina

Extreme heat isn’t new to the Palmetto State. Earlier this summer, temperatures in Greenville peaked at 98°F during the July 1–2 heat wave. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, historic heatwaves in the state include:

June 23, 1988: 99°F

June 24–26, 1952: 100–101°F

June 29, 2012: South Carolina’s hottest day on record — 113°F in Columbia

Where to Find Cooling Centers

Several organizations across the Upstate are offering cooling centers to help residents beat the heat:

Miracle Hill Ministries 575 W. Washington St. and 11 Regency Hill Dr., Greenville North Forest St., Spartanburg Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greenville Salvation Army 417 Rutherford St. Cooling shelter until 4:30 p.m. Also: 40 Foster St., Spartanburg (open until 6:30 p.m.)

HOPE Missions of the Upstate (Anderson) Distributing water at Anderson County Library (300 N. McDuffie St.) Services available until 7 p.m. (HOPE Upstate)



Local fire departments may also serve as informal cooling stations.

How to Stay Safe During Extreme Heat

Health experts and the National Weather Service emphasize the following precautions:

Avoid midday activity outdoors

outdoors Drink water regularly and avoid alcohol or caffeine

and avoid alcohol or caffeine Use air conditioning or cooling shelters

or cooling shelters Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothes

Check on elderly family and neighbors

Never leave children or pets in cars

Limit physical labor outdoors, and take frequent breaks

Have you or someone you know used a local cooling center this summer? Share your experience and tips with the SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com community. Stay informed, stay safe — visit SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com for more local updates and heat alerts.