Two Men Accused of Creating Fireball Inside Locked Clover Pool Area, Sheriff Says

CLOVER, S.C. — Deputies in York County are looking for two suspects caught on video jumping a locked fence and setting off an explosive that created a large fireball inside a neighborhood pool area just after midnight on July 5.

The incident took place in the Somerset Subdivision on Poplin Place, where the suspects allegedly caused nearly $6,000 in damage and then fled in a white SUV, according to Queen City News.

Surveillance Footage Shows Fireball Detonation

Security video shows the two men climbing over the gate to the locked pool area shortly after 12:15 a.m. on July 5, just hours after Independence Day celebrations. One of them is seen disabling what appears to be a fake security camera, while the other checks around the restroom area.

Deputies say the pair then placed an explosive device in a trash can near the restrooms, which created a fireball blast that caused $5,800 in property damage. Surveillance footage captured the explosion as well as the suspects leaving the scene shortly afterward.

Authorities described the getaway vehicle as a white SUV, and they’ve released multiple still images from the video to the public.

Public Asked to Help Identify Suspects

The York County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two men seen in the video. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of York County.

Residents in the subdivision told reporters they were shocked such an act of vandalism happened in their typically quiet neighborhood. The pool area was closed and locked for the night, which has raised questions about how secure HOA-managed spaces are after hours.

Officials also noted the act of tampering with or disabling a security system could lead to additional charges if the suspects are caught.

Ongoing Investigation by York County Deputies

The case is still under investigation as deputies review the footage and forensic evidence from the scene. Updates will be shared on the York County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and through local news partners like Queen City News.

This isn’t the first time neighborhood vandalism involving fireworks or small explosives has made headlines around July 4. But deputies say this incident went far beyond fireworks, with the damage posing a clear risk to public safety.

Know Something? Contact Crime Stoppers

If you recognize either of the suspects or have any information about the July 5 fireball incident, you’re urged to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 628-3059 or submit a tip at yorkcrimestoppers.com.

Have incidents like this happened in your HOA community? Share your experience with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.