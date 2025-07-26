North Mecklenburg Montessori School Demolished After Program’s Relocation to Charlotte

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The once-busy campus of Trillium Springs Montessori School in Huntersville is no more. The school building, which had stood adjacent to Long Creek Elementary on Beatties Ford Road, was demolished Tuesday — two years after it officially closed.

Relocation was part of a 2022 school board decision

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted back in 2022 to shutter the Huntersville site and move the program to Lincoln Heights Academy, about 7.5 miles away in north Charlotte. That vote came with promises of expanded space and better resources for the thriving Montessori program.

Parents raised concerns about distance and staffing

While district officials cited a need for a more capable facility, the relocation was not without controversy. Some parents voiced frustration over longer commute times, potential challenges in staffing continuity, and the strain on resources during the transition.

Demolition planning started earlier this year

Preparation for the demolition of the former Trillium campus began in spring 2025, culminating in the final tear-down this past week. The cleared site now marks the end of an era for a school that had served families in the area for years before the board opted to centralize operations.

