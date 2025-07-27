Dangerous Heat and Humidity Expected to Linger in Upstate South Carolina Through Next Week

SOUTH CAROLINA — A prolonged heat wave is setting in across the Upstate region, with temperatures expected to hover near triple digits for the next several days, raising concerns for public safety and health.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Saturday, warning that the combination of high temperatures and humidity could result in heat index values as high as 110°F in parts of the region. According to the latest updates, the dangerous heat will persist through at least next Thursday, July 31.

Serious Health Risks Prompt Precautionary Alerts

Officials are urging South Carolinians to take the extreme heat seriously. With the region already facing a spike in temperature, heat-related illnesses are a growing concern—especially for vulnerable groups like the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Authorities stressed that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, where temperatures can soar within minutes. Heatstroke in such cases can be fatal.

Safety Recommendations in Place

Local emergency management and health officials recommend the following steps:

Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces whenever possible

in air-conditioned spaces whenever possible Drink plenty of fluids to remain hydrated

to remain hydrated Avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (typically 12 PM to 5 PM)

during the hottest part of the day (typically 12 PM to 5 PM) Check on neighbors , especially those who live alone or may not have access to cooling

, especially those who live alone or may not have access to cooling Use fans, cool showers, and loose, light-colored clothing to beat the heat

If you must be outdoors, take regular breaks in the shade and monitor yourself for signs of heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

Forecast: How Long Will It Last?

Forecast models show no immediate relief. Temperatures are projected to approach 100°F daily through at least next Thursday, with humidity pushing the “feels like” temperatures to dangerous levels across the Upstate. Overnight lows will also remain in the mid-70s, offering little relief from the daytime swelter.

Historical Context: A Summer of Extremes

This summer has already produced multiple heat alerts across the Southeast. South Carolina, along with parts of North Carolina and Georgia, has faced repeated bouts of extreme weather ranging from flooding rains to dangerously high heat and humidity.

While summer heat is expected in the Carolinas, the longevity and intensity of this week’s event is causing widespread concern among emergency services and medical personnel.

What Residents Can Expect Next

The Heat Advisory remains in effect at least through Saturday, and may be extended into early next week if conditions persist. Residents are encouraged to monitor local weather forecasts and heed all public warnings issued by emergency agencies and meteorologists.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) continues to monitor hospital admissions for heat-related illnesses and encourages those feeling symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, or confusion to seek immediate medical attention.

Have you felt the effects of this extreme heat wave?

Let us know how it’s impacted your week or how you’re staying cool. Email us or comment with your experience at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.