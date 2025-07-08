South Carolina Pushes Back as Gavin Newsom Visits, Sparks Crime and Economy Debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — California Governor Gavin Newsom’s visit to South Carolina this week has ignited a fiery political exchange, with state officials, pundits, and national figures weighing in on the sharp contrasts between the Golden State and the Palmetto State.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson didn’t hold back in a viral post slamming Newsom’s presence in the state, writing:

“Radical Democrat Gavin Newsom is bringing his California chaos tour to South Carolina this week… sky-high crime, gas prices, taxes, and homelessness. South Carolina rejects that kind of future.”

The post, which has garnered over 3.1 million views, quickly sparked national attention — and a swift rebuttal from Newsom himself.

Newsom Fires Back: ‘Your Homicide Rate is Double’

In a sharp counterpunch, Gavin Newsom replied to Wilson’s tweet with a one-line zinger that has now gained 48,000 likes and 5,400 reposts:

“Your homicide rate is literally DOUBLE California’s.”

The statement appears to reference FBI crime data showing that South Carolina consistently ranks among the top states for homicides per capita, often exceeding California by a wide margin.

Still, critics of Newsom’s response argue it oversimplifies the complex causes of crime. One response read:

“Todd thinks murder in California is less than murder in South Carolina because Gavin Newsom sold him so. Lmao,”

mocked The Redheaded Libertarian, a conservative influencer.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

A viral data post from Trump Tracker also drew comparisons between North Carolina and California, highlighting the challenges in the South:

Life Expectancy:

California: 79 years

North Carolina: 76 years

Obesity Rates:

California: 27%

North Carolina: 38%

Infant Mortality Rate:

California: 4.1

North Carolina: 6.9

Violent Crime Rate (per 100k):

California: 499.1

North Carolina: 530.7

High School Graduation Rate:

California: 87%

North Carolina: 80%

Average Income:

California: $95,000

North Carolina: $63,000

Poverty Rate:

California: 10%

South Carolina: 15%

The stark contrasts in economic and public health statistics have deepened the ideological clash between red and blue state leaders.

North Carolina’s Political and Demographic Shift

Meanwhile, in neighboring North Carolina, a dramatic decline in Democratic voter registration is drawing alarm. A tweet highlighting state data showed:

January 2025: Democrats had a +90,918 edge over Republicans

July 2025: That lead shrank to just +18,953

That’s a loss of 71,965 Democratic voter registrations in just six months, fueling Republican optimism that they will overtake Democrats soon — a shift that could impact future regional elections.

Chapel Hill Flooding Sparks ‘Smart City’ Conspiracies

Adding to the tension, heavy flooding in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, has sparked online speculation tying the disaster to the town’s “Smart City” transformation.

One widely circulated post read:

“ALERT! Why is CHAPEL Hill being FLOODED right now you ask? SMART CITY… Powered by… Lithium.”

Accompanying the post was a screenshot of a news piece asking if Chapel Hill is set to become the “Next Smart Town,” referencing advanced urban technologies and data-driven city management systems. Critics implied that the flooding was somehow linked to infrastructure changes or experimental urban policies, though no evidence supports such claims.

Political Optics vs. Public Policy

Newsom’s visit and the wave of online reactions illustrate a growing red vs. blue state culture war, where public safety, taxation, healthcare, and technology become battlegrounds not just for policy, but for national identity.

While supporters of Newsom argue that California represents innovation, inclusion, and progressive reform, critics portray it as a cautionary tale of liberal overreach — a model they say South Carolina wants no part of.

What do you think about Governor Newsom’s visit to South Carolina? Do his policies represent progress or chaos? Share your thoughts in the comments on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.