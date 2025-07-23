Portion of Upstate Bridge Collapses in Pickens County, Closure Could Last Months

PICKENS COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA — A nearly 60-year-old bridge on Crowe Creek Road collapsed Monday, prompting the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to warn that repairs and replacement may take several months.

Bridge Collapse Halts Traffic and Detour Route

Transportation officials confirmed that the structure, already under load restrictions, collapsed on July 21, 2025, while being used as a detour around Highway 183 construction. The bridge had previously been rated as in “fair” condition during a spring inspection.

The collapse is affecting detour traffic for Highway 183, and drivers are now being urged to find alternate routes while engineers assess the full extent of the damage and draw up replacement plans.

Old Infrastructure Highlighted as Risk

The bridge, built during the 1950s–60s bridge-building spree, was already on the state’s radar for replacement due to its outdated design and age.

According to the South Carolina Public Radio report, SCDOT Secretary Justin Powell acknowledged that the state is facing a widespread infrastructure challenge.

“When we design a bridge, depending on the type, it can last anywhere from 60 to 75 years. So, we just have this number of bridges that are hitting that age-out point,” Powell explained.

Thousands of Aging Bridges Across the State

Of the 8,400 bridges in South Carolina’s road system, nearly 2,400 are 60 years or older, SCDOT estimates. The department recently approved a $634 million modernization and bridge replacement plan, with an additional $200 million allocated by the Legislature this year.

Among the 79 bridges prioritized for upgrades are major spans on Hilton Head Island and key Interstate 95 crossings over Lake Marion and the Great Pee Dee River.

More details on the state’s updated bridge program can be found on the SCDOT website.

What’s Next for Pickens County Residents?

Crews are working to assess the structural failure on Crowe Creek Road and determine the timeline for replacement. In the meantime, traffic detours and extended travel times are expected for residents and workers in the area.

Officials have not yet given an exact reopening date but warn that the closure could stretch into the fall or winter months, depending on engineering assessments and weather conditions.

Have you been impacted by the Crowe Creek Road bridge collapse?