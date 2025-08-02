HUD Approves $150 Million for South Carolina Helene Recovery, Housing and Mitigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federal officials have approved $150 million in grant funding for South Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Helene, giving the state a major boost in efforts to rebuild housing and support disaster mitigation. The funds, approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will be distributed through the state’s Office of Resilience to assist low- and moderate-income households impacted by the storm.
Relief Programs to Target Damaged Homes and Vulnerable Residents
The grant, part of HUD’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, will go toward:
- Rehabilitation or replacement of single-family homes
- Reconstruction projects
- Affordable rental housing rehabilitation
- Voluntary buyouts in flood-prone areas
The state’s Action Plan identified a staggering $2.1 billion in unmet needs, including $1.7 billion for housing recovery alone.
Eligible counties for housing-related programs include:
- Aiken
- Anderson
- Greenville
- Greenwood
- Laurens
- Spartanburg
- Abbeville
- Cherokee
- Edgefield
- McCormick
- Oconee
- Orangeburg
- Pickens
- Saluda
- Union
Homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by Hurricane Helene may apply, along with owners of damaged rental properties. Priority will be given to households earning 30% or less of the area’s median income.
Mitigation Funding Also Included
Of the total funds, $19.6 million will be dedicated to mitigation projects designed to lessen the long-term risks of future disasters. According to HUD, these include:
- Infrastructure improvements
- Planning and studies
- Voluntary buyouts
- Matching funds for local government hazard-reduction programs
Counties eligible for mitigation grants:
- Aiken
- Anderson
- Greenville
- Greenwood
- Laurens
- Spartanburg
Application Process Opens This Fall
The South Carolina Office of Resilience is expected to open the application portal by late September. Prior to that, the agency will meet with local officials in eligible counties to coordinate outreach and preparedness.
More information and program materials are available at the SCOR website.
