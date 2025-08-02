HUD Approves $150 Million for South Carolina Helene Recovery, Housing and Mitigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federal officials have approved $150 million in grant funding for South Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Helene, giving the state a major boost in efforts to rebuild housing and support disaster mitigation. The funds, approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will be distributed through the state’s Office of Resilience to assist low- and moderate-income households impacted by the storm.

Relief Programs to Target Damaged Homes and Vulnerable Residents

The grant, part of HUD’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, will go toward:

Rehabilitation or replacement of single-family homes

Reconstruction projects

Affordable rental housing rehabilitation

Voluntary buyouts in flood-prone areas

The state’s Action Plan identified a staggering $2.1 billion in unmet needs, including $1.7 billion for housing recovery alone.

Eligible counties for housing-related programs include:

Aiken

Anderson

Greenville

Greenwood

Laurens

Spartanburg

Abbeville

Cherokee

Edgefield

McCormick

Oconee

Orangeburg

Pickens

Saluda

Union

Homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by Hurricane Helene may apply, along with owners of damaged rental properties. Priority will be given to households earning 30% or less of the area’s median income.

Mitigation Funding Also Included

Of the total funds, $19.6 million will be dedicated to mitigation projects designed to lessen the long-term risks of future disasters. According to HUD, these include:

Infrastructure improvements

Planning and studies

Voluntary buyouts

Matching funds for local government hazard-reduction programs

Counties eligible for mitigation grants:

Aiken

Anderson

Greenville

Greenwood

Laurens

Spartanburg

Application Process Opens This Fall

The South Carolina Office of Resilience is expected to open the application portal by late September. Prior to that, the agency will meet with local officials in eligible counties to coordinate outreach and preparedness.

More information and program materials are available at the SCOR website.

Is your community still recovering from Hurricane Helene? Share your story and find local support resources at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.