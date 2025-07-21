Beloved Giraffe Leia Dies After Medical Complication at North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, NC — The North Carolina Zoo is mourning the loss of Leia, a beloved 15-year-old giraffe who died earlier this week following a routine medical procedure.

Leia underwent a planned medical procedure Tuesday to treat a hoof injury and was expected to recover fully. However, the giraffe developed a rare but serious complication — acute aspiration, a condition that occurs when fluid or food is inhaled into the lungs. The zoo confirmed Leia’s death on Thursday morning, describing her as a “once in a lifetime animal.”

“Aspiration is the leading complication in giraffe procedures that involve anesthesia,” the zoo explained, noting the unique risks involved when sedating giraffes due to their long necks and respiratory sensitivity.

Autopsy Confirms Cause of Death

A post-mortem animal autopsy confirmed acute aspiration as the official cause of death, according to zoo officials. While the staff had taken every precaution and the surgery had gone as planned, the complication occurred during her recovery period.

Leia had been part of the zoo’s giraffe family since 2010, winning the affection of staff and visitors alike.

Staff Remembers Leia as ‘One in a Million’

Zoo staff shared heartfelt memories of Leia’s personality, recalling her as independent, intelligent, and playful. Zookeeper Kelly, who worked closely with Leia, reflected on the deep bond they had formed over the years.

“She wouldn’t trust any stranger unless I was there to give the OK,” Kelly said. “Her personality blossomed over the years. She was a strong, independent lady who had opinions and didn’t like to be touched very often.”

Leia was known for being the first to try out new enrichment activities, including puzzle feeders and interacting with GoPro cameras.

“Leia was a true ‘once in a lifetime animal,’” Kelly said.

Giraffe Program to Continue with Caution

The North Carolina Zoo emphasized that it will continue providing top-level care for its remaining giraffes and wildlife, using this tragic event to further enhance their safety protocols and recovery procedures.

Have you ever visited the North Carolina Zoo and seen Leia in person? Share your photos or memories to help honor her legacy at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.