South Carolina Deploys Speed Trailers to Crack Down on Work Zone Speeding

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Drivers speeding through South Carolina construction zones are being met with a new visual deterrent: flashing blue lights and digital warnings from the state’s newest safety tool — mobile speed trailers. The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) have deployed 22 of these trailers statewide, aiming to improve safety for both road crews and drivers.

How the Trailers Work

The trailers, which resemble small mobile billboards, flash when a driver is exceeding the posted speed limit. In addition to a blue light, they display a clear “SLOW DOWN” message, reminding motorists to reduce speed in active construction areas.

While they don’t issue tickets, the trailers collect valuable traffic data, which can be used to plan future safety measures and road improvements.

“Our members are working just feet away from the motoring public. They are often speeding or distracted,” said Leslie Clark, COO of Carolinas AGC, a construction industry trade group. “The only thing that seems to make people slow down is a blue light.”

Where They’re Being Used

The speed trailers have been placed throughout:

The Midlands

The Upstate

The Lowcountry

The Grand Strand

Each trailer is activated only when road work is taking place nearby. In addition to speed warnings, the devices can be used to display emergency alerts for road closures, hurricanes, or major traffic incidents.

A Broader Push for Work Zone Safety

These devices are part of a larger effort to address growing concerns about work zone crashes and the safety of highway workers. Clark noted her group also supported recent legislation requiring new drivers in South Carolina to complete work zone safety training as part of their driver’s education.

“The trailers are one of several tools we’re using to protect lives — both of our workers and of those on the road,” added SCDOT officials.

