Augusta Residents Still Struggling With Chronic Flooding as Long-Term Fixes Remain Elusive

AUGUSTA, Ga. – For residents living along Overton Road and Raes Creek, seasonal flooding is no longer a surprise — it’s a persistent, stressful reality.

Each year, heavy rains overwhelm the aging infrastructure, turning backyards into ponds, damaging homes, and leaving neighbors wondering when real solutions will come. At the center of the issue: clogged and neglected storm drains that are still not receiving top priority for repair.

Flooding Impacts Homes and Streets

John Utne, a local resident whose backyard borders Raes Creek, described the issue as plainly visible from his property. “The city storm sewer comes to daylight, and you can see along the fence line — it’s full of debris,” he explained.

His backyard is already a designated FEMA flood site, but during heavy storms, even the front yard and street flood severely. Utne and others have watched water rise several feet, reaching into garages and crawlspaces. In some cases, erosion has caused neighbors to lose more than a foot of ground elevation, exposing tree roots and creating stubborn sinkholes.

FEMA Funds Address Creek Cleanup — But Not the Drains

Over the past weekend, residents were notified that FEMA funds would be used to clean up debris and fallen trees from Raes Creek — remnants of Hurricane Helene. However, the $10 million effort does not cover actual storm drain repairs.

That omission sparked frustration in the community. Utne said, “The two storm sewer drains were clogged up, and the water couldn’t get there and flow down into the creek.”

Dr. Hameed Malik, Augusta’s Engineering Department head, stated that crews are dispatched regularly to clean storm drains, but didn’t specify how often that actually happens.

Residents Question How Stormwater Fees Are Spent

Since 2016, Augusta has collected a stormwater management fee — at one point holding millions of dollars in surplus, as noted in previous audits. However, it remains unclear whether that funding will be used to resolve chronic drainage issues.

One neighbor, reflecting on the impact of recent storms, said jokingly, “You could have gone waterskiing down there. The guy next door has a boat, but I didn’t get out there in time.”

Despite the lighthearted comments, the reality remains serious for many. Residents are worried that city attention is focused elsewhere while their homes and streets continue to suffer with each round of storms.

Still Waiting for Real Solutions

As of now, residents along Overton Road are still waiting for comprehensive upgrades to Augusta’s stormwater system.

“Where the stormwater comes to daylight and can’t get to the creek — those are the major problems,” Utne reiterated.

With erosion worsening, debris building up, and long-standing sinkholes opening again, neighbors say they feel like they’ve heard promises before — but nothing has changed.

