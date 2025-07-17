How Safe Is It to Swim in Minnesota’s Mississippi River? Experts Weigh In

MINNESOTA — With over 10,000 lakes scattered across the state, Minnesotans are no strangers to water. From kayaking in the Boundary Waters to tubing down the Cannon River, summer often means full-on immersion. But when it comes to the Mighty Mississippi, questions still linger: Can you safely swim in it? Should you?

WCCO’s Heather Brown investigated that very question a few summers ago — and the answers remain just as relevant in 2025.

Swimming in the River: Technically Allowed, But With Caution

Yes, you can legally swim in the Mississippi River in Minnesota — but that doesn’t always mean it’s advisable.

While the river is not officially designated as a swimming beach by most city and county authorities, there are no laws explicitly banning swimming in many parts of the river within the state. However, health officials urge swimmers to use extreme caution due to multiple safety concerns.

According to Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Mississippi is a working river — serving transportation, recreation, industry, and stormwater runoff — all of which contribute to its sometimes questionable water quality.

Water Quality: Is It Clean Enough?

The biggest concern with swimming in the Mississippi River is bacteria and pollution.

E. coli levels in certain areas, especially near cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul, can spike after rainstorms due to stormwater runoff and sewage overflows.

The river also picks up fertilizers, chemicals, and industrial waste as it flows south — though upper reaches in northern Minnesota are generally cleaner.

Water quality varies dramatically by location and season, so swimmers are encouraged to check local water quality alerts before entering.

Safer Spots to Swim in the Mississippi

If you’re determined to swim in the Mississippi, experts recommend heading to known cleaner stretches or slow-moving backwaters:

Itasca State Park , where the river begins, offers some of the clearest and safest waters for swimming or wading.

Lake Pepin, a wide, calm section of the Mississippi on the border with Wisconsin, is a popular recreational area where people often boat, fish, and swim.

Still, officials advise avoiding strong current areas, nearby boat traffic, or post-storm conditions that stir up bacteria.

Wildlife and Physical Risks

Aside from waterborne pathogens, there are other physical dangers:

Strong currents can pull even experienced swimmers downstream.

Debris, rocks, and sudden drop-offs can pose hidden dangers.

And yes, the Mississippi is home to catfish, snapping turtles, and the occasional leech, though attacks or injuries are rare.

Wearing water shoes, using life jackets, and not swimming alone are all strongly encouraged for safety.

What Locals Say

Many Minnesotans say they prefer lakes over rivers when it comes to swimming — not because it’s illegal or impossible, but because it simply feels safer and cleaner.

Heather Brown, in her on-site report from the riverbank, noted that “plenty of folks do it — but most know the risks and choose calmer waters away from industrial areas.”

Would you ever swim in the Mississippi River? Have you tried it before? Let us know your experience in the comments below!