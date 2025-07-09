Four Teens Arrested After Late-Night Chase in Stolen Car Ends in Mauldin Crash

MAULDIN, S.C. — A police chase through the streets of Mauldin ended with four teenagers arrested Monday night after they allegedly fled officers in a stolen Kia Soul, according to WSPA News.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from an apartment complex over the weekend. Just before 6 p.m. Monday, officers spotted the car near West Butler Road, prompting the chase that would end in a crash minutes later.

Teens Crash at Busy Intersection, Then Flee on Foot

The driver refused to stop, eventually colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of Laurens and Millennium Roads, police said. After the crash, all four teens inside the car attempted to run from the scene.

“Thank goodness we had a strong law enforcement presence from Greenville city [and] Greenville County that assisted us in the area and we were able to apprehend all four without further incident,” said Captain Tab Clardy of the Mauldin Police Department.

No injuries were reported in the crash or pursuit.

Charges Filed, Driver Held in Juvenile Facility

The driver of the stolen car was taken into custody and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, where he is being held pending a court date.

All four teens face charges of receiving stolen goods and resisting arrest, authorities confirmed.

Three of the passengers were released to their guardians but are expected to appear in family court.

‘Totally Avoidable,’ Police Say

Capt. Clardy criticized the circumstances that led to the late-night chase involving minors.

“It’s sad when you have a group of juveniles who commit a crime,” Clardy said. “It is our specific job to catch these criminals and to take them away from the general public who are victimized by something like this.”

He also questioned the supervision of the teens, calling the incident “totally avoidable.”

“What were they doing out after midnight? That’s my question,” Clardy added, urging parents to stay actively involved in their children’s lives.

Police Urge Vigilance and Prevention

Police did not say whether additional charges might be filed or whether the crash caused property damage beyond the stolen vehicle.

The Mauldin Police Department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles and avoid leaving valuables or keys inside, as Kia and Hyundai models have been frequent targets in recent theft waves across South Carolina and the nation.

