Search Underway for Columbia Woman Missing Since July, Police Say

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Authorities in Columbia are asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since last month. The woman, identified as Christina Islam, was officially reported missing by the Columbia Police Department earlier this week.

Last Seen After Running Errand

According to a news release from Columbia Police, Islam was last seen on July 30 after leaving her home on Pendleton Street to run an errand. She never returned. Officials did not provide additional details about where she was headed or whether she was alone at the time of her disappearance.

No Signs of Foul Play—Yet

As of now, police have not indicated whether foul play is suspected. It is also unclear if Islam is considered to be in immediate danger. The department has not released information about any known suspects or circumstances that might explain her disappearance.

Islam was reportedly last seen wearing black pants, a white shirt, and black high-top sneakers.

Police Ask Public for Tips

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. People with knowledge of Islam’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC or submitting a tip online.

In urgent situations, residents are reminded to call 911 immediately.

Have you seen Christina Islam or know something that could help?

Join the conversation or share what you know to support the search for answers at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.