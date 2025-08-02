South Carolina Authorities Seek Driver in Fatal Beaufort County Hit-and-Run

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are urgently seeking public assistance in identifying the driver behind a fatal hit-and-run that occurred earlier this month along US-21 (Trask Parkway) in Beaufort County. The victim, a bicyclist, was struck sometime between 8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, and 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, and the vehicle fled the scene without rendering aid.

Vehicle Description and Evidence

Investigators from the South Carolina Highway Patrol believe the suspect vehicle is a blue 2002 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup, bearing South Carolina license plate 634BXZ. The truck likely sustained damage to the front passenger side and may be undergoing repairs.

Authorities say the location of the crash — near Bruce K. Smalls Road — is a high-traffic area and hope someone may have witnessed suspicious activity or seen the damaged vehicle.

“We need the public’s help to find this truck and its driver. Even a small detail could help us solve this case,” said a spokesperson for SCHP.

How to Submit Tips

Anyone with information is urged to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol directly:

Call 843-953-6010

Dial 47 (HP) from a mobile phone

Anonymous tips: 1-800-768-1501

The investigation remains open, and the identity of the bicyclist has not yet been released. Officials are withholding further information until next of kin are notified.

Have you seen this vehicle or know something that could help investigators? Submit tips or speak out anonymously at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.