South Carolina Students Must Update Vaccines Before New School Year Begins

FORT MILL, S.C. — With the first day of school quickly approaching, the South Carolina Department of Public Health is urging families to update their children’s immunization records. New vaccine requirements for the 2025–2026 school year affect students entering grades 5, 7, 11, and 12, according to state health officials.

The goal is to prevent outbreaks of highly contagious illnesses like measles, especially in shared settings such as classrooms, sports, and after-school programs.

Which Vaccines Are Required?

For the upcoming school year, the following vaccines are needed:

5th Grade : Two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine

: Two doses of the 7th–12th Grades : At least one dose of tetanus vaccine , to be received on or after the 10th birthday

: At least one dose of , to be received on or after the 10th birthday 11th Grade: Two doses of the chickenpox (varicella) vaccine, if not previously administered

Health officials emphasized that these vaccines are already part of the standard CDC-recommended schedule, but many students may have fallen behind due to the pandemic.

Health Experts Stress Community Safety

Dr. Brannon Traxler, Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director of Health Promotion and Services, explained why updated immunizations are vital for school environments.

“Childcare or schools, sports, afterschool activities — these are settings where it certainly could spread if we had a bunch of people that didn’t have protection,” said Dr. Traxler.

Following the state’s first reported measles case, Dr. Traxler said this year’s push is especially important.

Grace Period and Exemptions Still Apply

Parents have a built-in grace period at the beginning of the year to submit updated records or formal exemption paperwork.

“Either they’re going to be providing their certificate of vaccination… or they’re going to be providing us their exemption documentation,” said Joe Burke of Fort Mill Schools. “Either way, we’ll have to have that within the allotted timeframe for South Carolina law.”

Exemptions for medical or religious reasons are still permitted, though health officials noted that exemption rates have risen since the pandemic.

Parents Encouraged To Speak With Trusted Doctors

For families navigating vaccine decisions, Traxler advised building trust with a primary care provider.

“I think that having that trust… with your child’s healthcare provider, who knows your child and their specific circumstances, it’s really important,” she added.

More details can be found on the SC DPH vaccine page.

Is your school district offering vaccine clinics or resources this month? Share updates or parent questions with our newsroom at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com to support families statewide.