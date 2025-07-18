USDA Issues Warning to Alpha Genesis After 22 Monkeys Die From Carbon Monoxide at S.C. Lab

YEMASSEE, S.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued an official warning to Alpha Genesis, a South Carolina-based primate research facility, after 22 monkeys died from carbon monoxide poisoning last December.

The warning, dated July 2, 2025, alleges that Alpha Genesis failed to provide adequate shelter and heat to nonhuman primates — a violation that contributed to the monkeys’ deaths. The incident occurred on December 9, 2024, and involved a group of crab-eating macaques, according to WCNC Charlotte.

Facility Has History of Violations

This isn’t the first time the facility has come under scrutiny. Back in November 2024, 43 monkeys escaped the same site, prompting concerns about outdoor housing safety and sheltering standards.

The USDA document notes that while this warning is not a final agency action or formal violation, it serves as a serious notification. Future violations could lead to criminal prosecution or more severe sanctions.

“This Official Warning is not to be construed as a final agency action… but it does open the door for future prosecution if regulations are violated again,” the USDA stated.

PETA Calls for Funding Cut

The latest incident was brought to light by a whistleblower who reported the deaths to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The animal rights organization has long criticized Alpha Genesis for repeated animal welfare issues.

Dr. Alka Chandna, PETA’s vice president of laboratory investigation cases, described a pattern of neglect.

“We’re talking about monkeys who have frozen to death, monkeys who have died of dehydration, and monkeys who’ve sustained horrific injuries,” Chandna said in an interview.

She also urged the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to stop funding the facility.

“As long as money is flowing to Alpha Genesis, they are going to continue to torment and kill monkeys, neglect veterinary care, and keep animals in conditions where they suffer and die horribly,” she added.

Legal Limits on USDA Enforcement

Under current law, the USDA cannot issue fines or citations for such violations unless further legal action is taken. The warning issued this month is the strongest available action the agency can take without a formal proceeding.

The USDA indicated that any future breaches would be handled with increased seriousness and could include prosecution.

Do you believe animal research facilities should face stronger oversight? Let us know what you think by sharing your voice at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.