Hyundai EV Exports to U.S. Plunge 88% as Automaker Ramps Up Production at New Georgia Plant

GEORGIA/SOUTH CAROLINA — Hyundai Motor Group has slashed its electric vehicle (EV) exports to the United States by a staggering 88%, opting instead to boost production at its newly built manufacturing plant in Georgia, according to a new report.

Between January and May 2025, the South Korean automaker — which includes Hyundai, Kia, and luxury brand Genesis — exported just 7,156 EVs to the U.S., compared to over 59,700 units during the same period last year, based on figures released by the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association (KAMA) .

Georgia Factory Signals Long-Term Shift

The dramatic drop is tied to Hyundai’s decision to localize production in the U.S. to benefit from incentives offered under the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides tax credits for domestically assembled EVs.

The company is now focusing its attention on a state-of-the-art EV plant in Bryan County, Georgia, which will produce multiple models from the Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis lines. The shift is expected to increase job opportunities in the Southeast and reduce dependence on imports from South Korea.

According to Times Now, Hyundai shipped only 3,906 EVs in that period, marking an 87% drop, while Kia saw its numbers plunge 89% to 3,250 units.

What It Means for the Southeast Auto Market

The move has broad implications for South Carolina and Georgia, both of which are critical players in the U.S. auto manufacturing corridor. Georgia has aggressively attracted EV investments, including Hyundai’s $5.54 billion plant, one of the largest economic development projects in the state’s history.

The transition could lead to:

More regional jobs in battery and EV assembly

in battery and EV assembly Increased focus on domestic supply chains for critical minerals and components

for critical minerals and components A realignment of port logistics as imports decline and internal distribution increases

South Carolina already hosts several automotive suppliers that could benefit from proximity to Hyundai’s new base of operations.

