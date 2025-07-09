Gavin Newsom Tells South Carolina Crowd They Can Stop Trump’s Presidency

RURAL SOUTH CAROLINA — California Governor Gavin Newsom delivered a fierce speech during his visit to a rural South Carolina town this week, urging voters to take charge during the midterm elections and “end Donald Trump’s presidency.” The remarks have ignited speculation about Newsom’s future in national politics, with supporters at the event already touting him as the next Democratic presidential frontrunner.

Newsom Urges Action: “You Have the Power”

In a packed room, Newsom told attendees that “in 18 months, you have the power to end Donald Trump’s presidency,” prompting a round of loud applause. His message was clear: South Carolina, a critical early primary state, has influence far beyond its borders in shaping the nation’s direction.

“It’s not what happens to us, it’s how we respond to it. And our opportunity presents itself anew,” Newsom said.

He framed the next election cycle as a defining moment for Democrats to reclaim control of Congress and halt what he called Trump’s “rampant corruption,” as reported in this post by Occupy Democrats.

Blistering Critique of Trump’s Leadership

Newsom did not hold back in his criticism of the former president, particularly focusing on Trump’s actions during his second term’s first six months — which he labeled “alarming.”

He recounted a controversial episode in which Trump reportedly sent troops into public parks during summer camp sessions. “Not one arrest was made. But what he was doing — he wanted to make a point. Cruelty is the point,” Newsom stated, repeating the line for emphasis.

The California governor also blamed Trump for the devastating flash floods in Texas, accusing him of slashing funding to the National Weather Service and leaving the state vulnerable.

“Do you remember his response to the disaster in California? He blamed every single person — not a peep of blame in Texas,” Newsom told the crowd.

Fox News Lawsuit and the Battle Over Information

In one of the speech’s most pointed moments, Newsom revealed he had recently sued Fox News, calling the network a “Republican propaganda machine” that misleads the American public.

“Lies. Myths. And misrepresentations. You think I’m lying? Take a look at what I did last week — I sued Fox News,” he declared.

This statement was met with thunderous approval, as attendees praised his willingness to confront powerful conservative media entities.

Supporters Hint at a 2028 Presidential Run

While Newsom did not announce a campaign, many attendees interpreted his speech as a soft launch for 2028.

“I came to see the next president of the United States,” said Samantha Sherman, a supporter in attendance.

“I don’t know if he will be the nominee, but if he is, I could support him,” added local man Ken Stroman.

Others in the audience highlighted Newsom’s awareness of national inequalities, especially those affecting Southern communities.

“Poor Black people in the South — that is how we are treated. He sees that,” Stroman said.

An Unofficial Biden Surrogate?

Newsom also reflected on the difficulty of campaigning for President Biden during the previous election cycle, referencing the fallout from the June 2024 debate.

He described California as “the most un-Trump state” and reinforced his commitment to defending progressive policies, clean energy efforts, and humanitarian values.

