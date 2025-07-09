If You Own a Gun in South Carolina, This New Storage Law Could Land You in Trouble

SOUTH CAROLINA — A new law quietly went into effect this month requiring many South Carolina gun owners to secure their firearms using a gun lock or safe — especially in homes where children are present.

Known informally as the “Firearm Storage Responsibility Act,” the law was passed earlier this year and became effective July 1, 2025, as part of a broader push to prevent accidental shootings involving minors.

Here’s what gun owners across the state — including those in Saluda, Lexington, Greenwood, and Columbia — need to know about this new legal requirement.

Who Must Use Gun Locks Under the New Law?

The law specifically applies to:

Any household where a minor (under 18) could access an unsecured firearm

Gun owners who knowingly leave a loaded firearm within reach of a child

of a child Situations where a weapon is stored without a trigger lock, gun safe, or locked cabinet

This means that if your firearm is loaded and not properly secured, you could now be held criminally responsible if a child gains access to it — even if no one is harmed.

According to reporting from WIS News 10, the law was passed in response to several tragic incidents involving unattended weapons in family homes.

What Are the Penalties for Noncompliance?

South Carolina’s law is one of the first in the Southeast to attach clear criminal penalties to improper gun storage.

If a child accesses the weapon and injures themselves or someone else, the gun owner may face:

A misdemeanor charge

Fines of up to $1,000

Potential jail time (especially if negligence is proven)

Even without an injury, police responding to a home can cite violations if a loaded firearm is found unsecured and accessible to minors.

As explained by SC Legislature analysts, the goal is deterrence — not punishment. But enforcement is real and can be applied on a case-by-case basis.

Why Lawmakers Say This Was Necessary

The law follows a troubling trend in South Carolina and across the U.S. involving children accidentally shooting themselves or others.

In 2024 alone, South Carolina recorded at least 11 accidental firearm discharges involving minors, according to Giffords Law Center. Many of those cases involved unlocked guns left in drawers or closets.

“Too many kids are dying from preventable gun accidents,” said Rep. Mya Richardson, a co-sponsor of the bill. “This law respects gun rights while promoting basic safety.”

What Counts as “Proper Storage”?

Under the new statute, a firearm is considered properly stored if:

It is secured with a trigger lock

Locked in a gun safe or tamper-proof container

Stored unloaded with ammunition in a separate locked space

Retailers across South Carolina are now required to offer gun locks with every new firearm purchase. Many police departments, like Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, also provide free locks to the public.

What Gun Owners in SC Are Saying

While some view the law as common sense, others feel it’s unnecessary regulation.

“I’ve had a gun in my home for 30 years and never had a problem,” said Dale Thompson, a hunter in Saluda County. “But I get that not everyone’s as careful.”

Gun rights groups like Palmetto Firearms Association have expressed concern over potential “selective enforcement” and are urging gun owners to document storage methods in case of future inspections.

Key Takeaways

You must use a gun lock, safe, or cabinet if children have access to your home

if children have access to your home Failure to secure firearms can now result in criminal charges

Free or low-cost gun locks are available through many SC police departments

The law is effective statewide as of July 1, 2025

Are you a South Carolina gun owner impacted by this new storage law? Do you support or oppose these requirements? Share your thoughts with us in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com — we want to hear from responsible gun owners across the state.