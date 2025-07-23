Dangerous Heat Dome Traps South Carolina in 90s With Feels-Like Temps Over 100°

SOUTH CAROLINA — A heat dome has settled over the Upstate region, locking in oppressive temperatures and pushing heat index values well above 100 degrees through the final week of July. The extreme heat has prompted advisories from the National Weather Service, the opening of local cooling shelters, and urgent reminders about heat safety.

What Is a Heat Dome — and Why Is It So Dangerous?

A heat dome occurs when a high-pressure system parks over a region and traps heat like a lid on a pot. According to ClimateCheck, these systems prevent cooler air from circulating and cause warm air to compress downward, heating up near the ground.

The National Weather Service notes that while the term is relatively new to forecasts, the phenomenon is not — and it’s one of the key drivers behind this week’s stifling temperatures across South Carolina, Georgia, and parts of North Carolina.

How Hot Will It Get? Timeline of This Week’s Forecast

Greenville County reached 93°F on July 21, with Anderson County peaking at 95°F. The heat index in parts of the Upstate exceeded 100°F, and similar highs are expected to continue throughout the week.

July 22: High of 92°F, feels like 100°F

High of 92°F, feels like 100°F July 23–24: Highs near 90°F with nightly lows around 72°F

Highs near 90°F with nightly lows around 72°F July 25–26: Highs between 92–94°F

Highs between 92–94°F July 27–28: Peak temperatures approaching 97°F

Scattered thunderstorms are possible each day, but they will not significantly reduce heat levels, according to the National Weather Service.

How This Compares to Past Heatwaves

South Carolina is no stranger to heat — earlier this July, the Greenville area recorded 98°F on both July 1 and 2. Historical data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show similar spikes:

June 23, 1988: 99°F

99°F June 24–26, 1952: Between 100°F and 101°F

Between 100°F and 101°F All-time record: 113°F on June 29, 2012 in Columbia, South Carolina

This week’s heat may not be record-breaking, but extended exposure and humidity make it especially dangerous.

Cooling Centers Activated Across the Upstate

To help residents cope, several organizations have opened cooling centers across Greenville, Spartanburg, and Anderson:

Miracle Hill Ministries 575 West Washington St., Greenville 11 Regency Hill Dr., Greenville North Forest St., Spartanburg Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Greenville Salvation Army 417 Rutherford St. (Until 4:30 p.m.) 40 Foster St., Spartanburg (Until 6:30 p.m.)

HOPE Missions of the Upstate Water distribution at Anderson County Library, 300 N. McDuffie St. (Until 7 p.m.)



Some local fire departments are also participating as ad-hoc cooling stations.

Heat Safety Tips from NWS

The National Weather Service advises all South Carolina residents to:

Stay indoors during midday hours

Hydrate regularly , even if not thirsty

, even if not thirsty Check on vulnerable groups like seniors, children, and pets

like seniors, children, and pets Never leave children or animals in vehicles

Wear loose, light-colored clothing

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

For outdoor workers, taking frequent indoor breaks is crucial. Employers are urged to provide hydration and shade to reduce risk of heat-related illness.

How are you staying cool during this heatwave? Let us know your tips — or send us your cooling center info — at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.