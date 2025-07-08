South Carolina Man Sentenced to 17 Years After Stabbing Customer at Gas Station

S.C. — A 64-year-old South Carolina man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing a fellow customer during a dispute at a Spinx gas station in 2023.

The incident occurred on June 18, 2023, at the Spinx station on The Parkway in Greer, where Frank Arthur Lawson and the victim became embroiled in an argument over who was next in line. During the confrontation, Lawson pulled a knife and stabbed the unarmed man in the throat.

Victim Survives Thanks to Quick Medical Response

According to the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the victim narrowly survived the attack due to the rapid response by Greenville EMS and emergency treatment by medical professionals at Prisma Health.

In a statement, prosecutors noted the seriousness of the crime and the victim’s fortune in surviving such a violent act.

Guilty Plea and Sentencing

On July 7, 2025, Lawson appeared in court and pleaded guilty to two charges:

Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

Following the plea, Lawson was sentenced to 17 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections, without mention of parole eligibility.

Long Criminal Consequence for Moment of Rage

The case highlights the severe legal consequences that can follow sudden acts of violence, even in everyday settings like a gas station. A minor argument over something as routine as line placement turned into a near-fatal attack and a lengthy prison sentence.

