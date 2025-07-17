Flood Watch Issued for Louisiana, Gulf Coast as Tropical Disturbance Threatens Torrential Rainfall

SOUTHERN U.S. — A tropical disturbance churning in the Gulf of Mexico has triggered flood watches across multiple Gulf Coast states, with forecasters warning of potentially life-threatening rainfall totals in the days ahead.

The system, currently being tracked by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression. If it intensifies into a named storm, it would be called Dexter.

Flood Watch in Effect for Louisiana, Mississippi, and More

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued flood watches from Wednesday afternoon through Friday night for New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Grand Isle, and surrounding areas. Initial rainfall predictions show 2 to 6 inches likely, but up to 15 inches is possible if the system strengthens or stalls.

According to meteorologist Michael Lowry, “2025 has been the year of the flood,” as the country experienced 96 flash flood warnings in a single day earlier this week — the most ever recorded for July.

A Year Already Marked by Destructive Floods

This tropical disturbance adds to a growing list of major weather events in 2025. Dozens of people died in Central Texas flooding just days ago, and flash floods in New Jersey and New York shut down airports and train systems.

These incidents are part of a concerning trend that has made 2025 one of the most flood-prone years on record, even outpacing 1986, according to the NWS. As Men’s Journal reports, the consistency and intensity of rainfall this summer have caught forecasters off guard.

What the Next Few Days May Bring

Forecasters are closely watching the Gulf system, warning that the storm could intensify rapidly if it remains offshore and feeds on warm water. If it moves inland too early, rainfall may still be substantial but without tropical-storm strength winds.

The NHC says coastal residents should prepare for potential street flooding, power outages, and transportation delays, depending on how the system behaves between now and Friday.

Prepare Now, Say Emergency Officials

Residents in affected regions are encouraged to:

Stay updated with local emergency alerts

Avoid driving through flooded roads

Review flood insurance and property drainage

Prepare emergency kits with food, water, and first-aid supplies

Even areas far from the coast — especially in flood-prone lowlands — may see flash flooding depending on rainfall distribution.

Do you think more aggressive flood control is needed in your area? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.