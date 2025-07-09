South Carolina Official Demands Answers After Jewelry Store Heist in California

SOUTH CAROLINA — A prominent South Carolina figure is calling out California Governor Gavin Newsom after a now-viral video showed a group of thieves ramming a stolen vehicle into a jewelry store, looting it entirely, and fleeing in additional stolen cars — reigniting national debate over rising crime in the Golden State.

Viral Smash-And-Grab Video Sparks Outrage

The video, originally posted by Twitter user @TheKevinDalton, shows a red car smashing into the front of a jewelry store located in a California shopping plaza. As shattered glass flies, multiple suspects run in, quickly stripping the store of merchandise before escaping into a waiting fleet of vehicles.

“Felons in Gavin Newsom’s lawless California smash a stolen vehicle into a jewelry store before looting the entire place and making an escape in several more awaiting stolen vehicles,” Dalton wrote.

The video lasts just over a minute, and within hours it had amassed tens of thousands of views and hundreds of reactions across platforms.

Richard Grenell Demands Accountability

One of the most widely shared reactions came from Richard Grenell, a former U.S. ambassador and political commentator based in South Carolina. In a direct post quoting the original video, Grenell called for journalists in his home state to challenge Newsom on what he described as continued lawlessness under the governor’s leadership.

“Can a real journalist in South Carolina ask @GavinNewsom a serious question about the chaos in California?” Grenell asked, referencing the viral video as another example of what he and others claim is a broader breakdown in public safety.

Backdrop: California’s Struggles With Organized Retail Theft

California has seen a wave of smash-and-grab robberies in recent years — particularly in urban areas where groups of criminals target high-end retail stores. These incidents often involve coordinated groups who overwhelm security, loot merchandise in seconds, and flee in getaway vehicles.

Governor Newsom has previously announced special task forces and legislation aimed at curbing retail theft, but critics say enforcement remains weak and many perpetrators are not held accountable.

The incident shown in the video has not yet been officially confirmed by California law enforcement, but based on layout and visuals, the location appears to match shopping centers seen in past theft-related incidents.

National Reactions and Political Overlap

Grenell’s comment reflects a broader national trend of politicians and influencers using viral crime videos to question governance in other states. While Newsom and California Democrats maintain their policies are focused on reform and long-term equity, critics argue the short-term consequences — like visible spikes in property crime — demand immediate changes.

As crime and accountability continue to be major talking points in the 2024–25 political landscape, such high-profile reactions — even from outside the state — are likely to keep public pressure high.

