Man Dies After High-Speed Crash Following Attempted Traffic Stop in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A 24-year-old man died and another person was injured after a high-speed crash during an attempted traffic stop in Campobello, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred Tuesday when deputies tried to pull over a Kia Sorrento on Highway 11, near Caldwell Road. The vehicle fled the stop, veering onto Caldwell Road and accelerating rapidly.

“The vehicle initially made an excessive turn onto Caldwell Road and accelerated at extremely high pace,” said Lt. Graham McLellan of the sheriff’s office, as reported by WSPA.

Vehicle Crashes Into Woods, One Pronounced Dead

Deputies lost sight of the fleeing vehicle briefly but later saw dust clouds rising from the roadside. The SUV had veered off the narrow road and into a wooded area.

Emergency responders found two people inside the wrecked car. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second individual was taken to a hospital with injuries.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office later identified the deceased as Tyrese Gerald Gonzalez, a 24-year-old from Moore. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, officials said.

Authorities have not confirmed which occupant was driving, and no charges have been announced at this time.

Deputies Say Pursuit Was Being Re-evaluated

Lt. McLellan said deputies had begun reevaluating the pursuit due to the dangerous road conditions.

“Anytime a driver decides not to stop during a traffic stop and a chase ensues, it’s a very dangerous situation,” McLellan said. “A road like this that’s very narrow — it’s not a road that you want to have a high-speed chase on.”

He added that deputies monitor factors like road type, traffic density, and vehicle speed before deciding whether to disengage from a chase.

“Unfortunately, there are a large number of chases that end in a suspect vehicle crashing,” McLellan told WSPA.

Local Residents Say Dangerous Speeds Are Common

Residents of the area say the narrow curves on Caldwell Road have been the site of multiple crashes in the past.

“Oh, they gone’ wreck because you got a lot of curves up through [the area] and [there’s] a big curve down there — always where it washes down gravel,” said local resident Allen Wood. “So [you’re] gone slip and slide, especially at [a] high speed.”

Investigation Still Active

The crash remains under investigation by both the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. More information is expected following the autopsy and a full review of the pursuit.

