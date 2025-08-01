Whooping Cough Cases Climb in South Carolina, New Data Show

SOUTH CAROLINA — New data from the South Carolina Department of Public Health shows a significant uptick in whooping cough, also known as pertussis, with 183 reported cases statewide as of July 30, 2025. That’s up from 147 cases at the same time last year, raising concern among health professionals and local families.

Where the Numbers Are Rising Most

In the Upstate region, several counties — including Abbeville, Cherokee, Laurens, Oconee, and Union — reported zero pertussis cases this year. But others are seeing clear spikes:

Spartanburg County leads the state with 45 confirmed cases

leads the state with Greenville County follows with 24 cases

follows with Pickens County reported 14 cases

reported Anderson County logged 13 cases

In contrast, Spartanburg saw a much higher figure at this time last year with 74 cases, while Greenville County had only 12. The new data reflects a doubling of Greenville’s cases and nearly double for Anderson County. Notably, Greenwood County was excluded from both year’s reports.

What to Know About Pertussis

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory illness that spreads through coughing or sneezing. The infection causes violent coughing fits that can interfere with daily activities such as eating and sleeping. It can be particularly dangerous for infants, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

“We’ve certainly seen our vaccine rates decrease, especially post-COVID,” said Dr. Martha Buchanan of DPH. “Unfortunately, I think it’s going to take us some time to recover from that.”

Key Symptoms to Watch For

Common signs of whooping cough include:

Prolonged coughing fits

A “whooping” sound when breathing in after a cough

Vomiting after coughing

Runny or stuffy nose

Low or no fever

How to Stay Protected

Vaccination Is Critical

Doctors emphasize that vaccination is the best defense. According to Dr. Katie Richardson of Prisma Health, pregnant individuals who receive the vaccine can pass on some immunity to their newborns.

“Those infants under six months are at higher risk of stopping breathing due to this disease,” Richardson noted. “That’s why we place them in intensive care when they get sick.”

CDC vaccination recommendations include:

Babies/children: Shots at 2, 4, 6, 15–18 months, and 4–6 years

Shots at 2, 4, 6, 15–18 months, and 4–6 years Pre-teens: A booster around age 11 or 12

A booster around age 11 or 12 Adults: Tdap booster if never received

Tdap booster if never received Pregnant women: Tdap shot during each pregnancy (between 27–36 weeks)

Other Preventative Measures

Stay home when sick : Avoid work, school, or daycare if showing symptoms

: Avoid work, school, or daycare if showing symptoms Practice good hygiene: Wash hands frequently and cover mouth when coughing or sneezing

Vaccinations are part of the routine childhood immunization schedule and are available at:

Pediatric and family medicine offices

Community health clinics

Public health departments

For families in need, the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program provides free vaccines to eligible children.

Have you noticed an increase in respiratory illnesses in your area? Share your experience at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.