Robert Smalls to Become First Individual African American Honored with Statue at South Carolina State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A monumental tribute to one of South Carolina’s most influential Black leaders is coming to the State Capitol grounds. Robert Smalls, an escaped slave who went on to become a Civil War hero and lawmaker, will be honored with a statue, making him the first individual African American commemorated on the State House campus.

A Journey from Slavery to Statesmanship

Born into slavery in Charleston, Smalls orchestrated a daring escape in May 1862 by commandeering a Confederate ship and delivering it to Union forces — a move that made headlines across the North and earned him his freedom. He later served as a Union naval officer, became a successful businessman, and was elected to the South Carolina Legislature and U.S. Congress during the Reconstruction era.

His legacy as a champion of civil rights, literacy, and equality continues to resonate today.

“Here is someone whose intelligence was recognized almost literally from birth,” said historian John McCardell, who called Smalls’ escape “bold and courageous.”

The Artist Behind the Monument

The 12-foot statue is being designed by Basil Watson, a Jamaican-born sculptor working from a studio near Atlanta. Watson, 67, is known for his historical and emotional depth in public art. His vision for Smalls’ memorial includes a stack of books as the statue’s platform, symbolizing Smalls’ rise from illiteracy to leadership.

“It’s an honor to get to put this piece on the state Capitol in South Carolina,” Watson said.

“I will fade into the background, but what I want people to remember is Robert Smalls — what he did, and where African Americans are coming from.”

Why It Matters

Smalls’ statue will stand in stark contrast to the current monuments on the Capitol grounds, most of which depict White men with ties to the Confederacy or Jim Crow-era South. The bipartisan effort to honor Smalls seeks to address historical omissions and offer a more complete narrative of South Carolina’s past.

“It helps to complete the incomplete and unfinished story,” said McCardell.

Statue to Inspire Future Generations

The project aims not just to honor Smalls, but to serve as a symbol of courage, education, and determination for all South Carolinians — especially young African Americans who rarely see themselves represented in public monuments.

“This is about understanding where we’ve come from — and where we can go,” Watson said.

