Suspect Crashes After High-Speed Chase Down I-77 in Chester County

RICHBURG, S.C. — A high-speed police chase that began with a stolen vehicle report in Charlotte ended in a crash on Interstate 77 Tuesday evening after the suspect drove the wrong way on the highway, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies say the suspect was operating a white Honda CR-V that had been flagged as stolen by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The incident began when the vehicle was spotted heading south on I-77, leading officers on a multi-county pursuit that crossed the North Carolina–South Carolina state line.

Wrong-Way Driving on Interstate 77

According to officials, law enforcement began intercepting the chase around mile marker 65, but the suspect soon took a dangerous turn by heading southbound in the northbound lanes near mile marker 55, just past the Fairfield County line.

“The suspect was driving the wrong direction on the interstate, putting dozens of lives at risk,” a Chester County deputy told reporters. “We were fortunate no civilian motorists were harmed during the pursuit.”

Crash and Arrest Near Fairfield Line

The chase came to a halt after the suspect crashed near the county line, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. EMS responded to the scene, and the suspect was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

Deputies quickly took the individual into custody. His identity has not yet been released pending formal booking and further investigation.

The suspect will face multiple charges, including:

Failure to stop for blue lights

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Reckless driving

Authorities are also coordinating with North Carolina law enforcement to determine whether additional charges may apply in Charlotte related to the vehicle theft.

Traffic Impact and Road Reopening

The incident caused significant delays on I-77 southbound, with all lanes closed temporarily during the investigation and crash cleanup. According to Queen City News, lanes were reopened around 8 p.m., although traffic remained heavy near the Richburg area into the night.

