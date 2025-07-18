8 Spring-Klein Restaurants Join Houston Restaurant Weeks to Support Local Food Bank

BySavannah Greene

SPRING-KLEIN, TEXAS — Eight local restaurants in the Spring-Klein area will participate in this year’s Houston Restaurant Weeks, a month-long dining event that raises funds for the Houston Food Bank while offering diners special prix-fixe menus from August 1 to September 1.

The event, now in its 22nd year, invites Houston-area food lovers to explore local restaurants while contributing to a cause. A portion of proceeds from every Houston Restaurant Weeks meal will benefit the Houston Food Bank, providing vital assistance to food-insecure families across the region.

Participating Spring-Klein Restaurants

The following restaurants will feature specially priced multi-course meals as part of the fundraiser:

  • Black Walnut – Vintage Park
    10623 Louetta Road, Houston
  • BRIX Wine Cellars
    110 Vintage Park Boulevard, Houston
  • Derby Houston
    14315 Cypress Rose Hill Road, Houston
  • Gauchos Do Sul Brazilian Steakhouse
    126 Vintage Park Boulevard, Houston
  • Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
    7748 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston
  • Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
    9730 Cypresswood Drive, Houston
  • Sotos Cantina
    10609 Grant Road, Houston
  • The Chef’s Table
    110 Vintage Park Boulevard, Houston

These establishments join dozens of others across the metro area in pledging a portion of their Houston Restaurant Weeks proceeds to help feed thousands through the food bank’s services.

Full restaurant listings and menus are available via the official Houston Restaurant Weeks site, as confirmed in Community Impact’s local coverage.

Giving Back While Dining Out

Houston Restaurant Weeks has become one of the largest annual fundraisers for the Houston Food Bank. Since its inception, it has raised millions of dollars for hunger relief programs by rallying the local dining scene to a shared cause.

Customers who dine at participating restaurants during the month-long event can enjoy gourmet experiences while knowing part of their bill supports food assistance for local communities.

Will you be visiting one of the participating restaurants this August? Let us know your favorite spot or dish, and how you’re supporting local causes at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.

Savannah Greene

Savannah Greene is a lifelong Carolinian with a passion for uplifting small-town voices and preserving Southern culture. From church picnics in Columbia to arts festivals in Charlotte, she covers the people, places, and stories that define life in the South.

