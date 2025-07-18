8 Spring-Klein Restaurants Join Houston Restaurant Weeks to Support Local Food Bank

SPRING-KLEIN, TEXAS — Eight local restaurants in the Spring-Klein area will participate in this year’s Houston Restaurant Weeks, a month-long dining event that raises funds for the Houston Food Bank while offering diners special prix-fixe menus from August 1 to September 1.

The event, now in its 22nd year, invites Houston-area food lovers to explore local restaurants while contributing to a cause. A portion of proceeds from every Houston Restaurant Weeks meal will benefit the Houston Food Bank, providing vital assistance to food-insecure families across the region.

Participating Spring-Klein Restaurants

The following restaurants will feature specially priced multi-course meals as part of the fundraiser:

Black Walnut – Vintage Park

10623 Louetta Road, Houston

BRIX Wine Cellars

110 Vintage Park Boulevard, Houston

Derby Houston

14315 Cypress Rose Hill Road, Houston

Gauchos Do Sul Brazilian Steakhouse

126 Vintage Park Boulevard, Houston

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

7748 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

9730 Cypresswood Drive, Houston

Sotos Cantina

10609 Grant Road, Houston

The Chef's Table

110 Vintage Park Boulevard, Houston

These establishments join dozens of others across the metro area in pledging a portion of their Houston Restaurant Weeks proceeds to help feed thousands through the food bank’s services.

Full restaurant listings and menus are available via the official Houston Restaurant Weeks site, as confirmed in Community Impact’s local coverage.

Giving Back While Dining Out

Houston Restaurant Weeks has become one of the largest annual fundraisers for the Houston Food Bank. Since its inception, it has raised millions of dollars for hunger relief programs by rallying the local dining scene to a shared cause.

Customers who dine at participating restaurants during the month-long event can enjoy gourmet experiences while knowing part of their bill supports food assistance for local communities.

Will you be visiting one of the participating restaurants this August? Let us know your favorite spot or dish, and how you’re supporting local causes at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.