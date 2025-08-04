Amazon Acquires Nearly 1,000 Acres Near Atlanta for Potential Data Center Project

GEORGIA — Amazon has secured a massive land acquisition just south of Atlanta, purchasing nearly 1,000 acres in Lamar County for a potential large-scale development, according to county officials and local property filings.

Amazon Subsidiary Acquires 984.89 Acres in Lamar County

Lamar County Commission Chairman Ryran Traylor confirmed that Amazon Data Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the tech and retail giant, has purchased approximately 984.89 acres of land near Interstate 75, off High Falls Park Road near Exit 198.

According to official records from the Lamar County Clerk of Superior Court, the land was purchased for $270 million, with the sale finalized at the end of July 2025. The property was previously owned by High Falls 75 LLC and is part of the Legacy 75 Trade Center.

Property Zoned for Industrial Development

The site is already zoned for manufacturing and industrial use, and local leaders are optimistic about the implications of Amazon’s growing presence.

“We look forward to engaging in productive discussions with Amazon as they further establish their presence in our community,” said Chairman Traylor.

While Amazon has not publicly disclosed specific development plans, the company is expected to outline its intentions during pre-construction meetings with Lamar County officials in the coming weeks.

Legacy 75 Trade Center: A Key Development Zone

Planning approval for the Legacy 75 Trade Center was granted in 2024, with permissions for up to 19 million square feet of mixed-use industrial development across approximately 1,560 acres. Earlier versions of the plan had included residential areas and even a quarry, though the current focus is industrial infrastructure.

The site has long been considered a major opportunity for economic growth, and Amazon’s purchase could mark a transformative moment for the region.

Real estate firms KW Commercial and Abney Realty are listed as project representatives on the Legacy 75 Trade Center’s official website.

Long-Term Economic Outlook

The broader Legacy 75 development is expected to continue through 2034, creating jobs and driving regional investment. If Amazon’s past data center projects are any indication, the final build-out could involve state-of-the-art facilities and millions in local tax revenue over the next decade.

