Tropical Downpours Hit Charlotte: Storms, Flood Risk to Continue Through Thursday

CHARLOTTE, NC — A prolonged stretch of wet weather is drenching Western North Carolina this week, with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected through Thursday night. The Charlotte metro area is especially at risk for downpours and localized flooding, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Multiple Rain Events Through Thursday

A first wave of rain began late Monday night with a 50% chance of evening showers, followed by scattered storms continuing through Tuesday and Tuesday night. Forecasters say precipitation will intensify into widespread rain and thunderstorms by Wednesday, potentially causing travel disruptions and outdoor event cancellations.

By Thursday, conditions remain unstable, with another round of storms likely, including possible lightning and brief flooding, particularly in the afternoon.

Impacts for Travelers and Families

With commutes and after-school activities ramping back up in August, officials are urging caution. Drivers along I-77 and I-85 should prepare for wet roads, reduced visibility, and potential traffic delays, especially during the evening hours.

Schools and daycare centers are advised to monitor outdoor plans and take precautions for recess or pickup times. The public is also being reminded to secure loose items and charge devices in case of power outages from isolated lightning or wind.

Weekend Brings Relief

After the soggy midweek spell, the weather is expected to gradually clear on Friday morning. Sunshine and warmer temperatures in the upper 80s are forecast by the weekend, offering a welcome break for outdoor events and back-to-school preparations.

Full Charlotte Area Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers. High: 81°F

Partly sunny, slight chance of showers. High: 81°F Monday Night: 50% chance of showers. Low: 66°F

50% chance of showers. Low: 66°F Tuesday: 50% chance of showers. High: 76°F

50% chance of showers. High: 76°F Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High: 80°F

Showers and thunderstorms likely. High: 80°F Thursday: Continued storm chances. High: 83°F

Continued storm chances. High: 83°F Friday: Gradual clearing. Highs near 88°F

Stay Informed and Be Prepared

If midweek storms intensify, additional flood or thunderstorm alerts could be issued. Residents are encouraged to check updates from the National Weather Service and local officials for real-time alerts.

Have you experienced storm-related damage or delays this week in Charlotte or nearby areas? Let us know your story at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.