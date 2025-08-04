Richmond County Mass Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Juveniles Injured Outside Georgia Auto Parts Store

GEORGIA — A tragic shooting outside an Advance Auto Parts store in Richmond County has left one juvenile dead and three others hospitalized, including one in critical condition, according to local law enforcement.

The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, in the parking lot at the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Deans Bridge Road, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Victims Found at the Scene

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered four juveniles suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Authorities say:

One of the juveniles died on scene due to the severity of injuries.

due to the severity of injuries. Three others were rushed to local hospitals. One is in critical condition . The remaining two are in stable condition .

were rushed to local hospitals.

The Richmond County Coroner was also present during the initial investigation.

Law Enforcement Launches Area-Wide Search

The crime scene was expansive, prompting multiple units to be dispatched for support. Teams from the Crime Suppression Team, K9 unit, and S.W.A.T. were activated. In addition, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team assisted in canvassing the Meadowbrook neighborhood in search of potential suspects.

Investigators were still on scene late into the night, conducting interviews and securing evidence. Officials stated that this is still an active and developing investigation and that further updates will be provided once available.

Community Reaction and Pleas for Accountability

The incident sparked strong reactions online and within the community. Many residents demanded stronger action against youth gun violence, while others extended condolences to the victims’ families.

“This is heartbreaking. No child should be gunned down in broad daylight,” one resident commented on the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Ongoing Investigation

At this time, no suspects have been publicly identified. Investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward. Surveillance footage, witness testimony, and forensic evidence are being reviewed as part of the ongoing process.

If you live in Richmond County and witnessed anything unusual near the Advance Auto Parts on Meadowbrook Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday, you are encouraged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office immediately. Community assistance is vital in preventing further youth-involved violence.