Georgia Baby Found Safe After Amber Alert Triggers Urgent Search

GEORGIA – A 2-month-old baby who was reported missing from Bibb County has been found safe, according to an update issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The Amber Alert for baby Montez Harris was canceled after he was located and deemed safe by authorities.

Child was considered in ‘extreme danger’

The incident began Sunday morning when authorities reported that Montez Harris had gone missing around 11:00 a.m. from the area of 1745 Rocky Creek Road in Macon, Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation quickly issued a statewide Amber Alert, warning the public that the infant was believed to be in extreme danger.

Montez was described as wearing a gray shirt with animal print, white and brown mittens, and yellow socks. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Suspect identified and vehicle details released

Law enforcement officials stated that the baby was last seen traveling with Maurtez Rashaad Edwards in a silver Ford F-150 truck with Georgia license plate number ZKF875. The GBI described Edwards as 5’9” tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

The vehicle description and suspect information were crucial in the Amber Alert, which aimed to mobilize public assistance and gather leads as quickly as possible.

Resolution and cancellation of alert

Following the wide distribution of the alert and investigative efforts by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the baby was located safely. The GBI has not yet released specific details about how or where Montez was found, but confirmed that he is no longer in danger and that the Amber Alert has been canceled.

No information has been shared regarding potential charges against Edwards or any further investigation developments at this time.

