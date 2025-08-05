Retired Parkland Doctor Dies After Fall on North Carolina Hiking Trail

NORTH CAROLINA — A retired dermatologist from Parkland, Florida, tragically died after falling along a steep hiking trail in the mountains of North Carolina last week, according to police.

Dr. Barry Dubner, a respected figure in South Florida’s dermatology community, was discovered by emergency responders around 9 a.m. on July 30 after falling down an embankment on the Glen Burney Falls Trail in Blowing Rock, North Carolina — a scenic town nestled north of Asheville in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Emergency Rescue Efforts Came Too Late

First responders attempted a rescue on the rugged trail, but Dubner was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement released by the Blowing Rock Police Department.

The Glen Burney Falls Trail is known for its challenging three-mile round trip, which includes slippery terrain, waterfalls, and a 600-foot elevation gain, making it especially risky for inexperienced hikers or those unfamiliar with mountain trails. The Blue Ridge Conservancy categorizes the trail as difficult.

A Career Dedicated to Medicine and Mentorship

Dr. Dubner operated a private dermatology practice in Coral Springs for decades before retiring earlier this year. According to Florida Department of Health records, his career began after graduating in 1984 from the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. He later interned at Georgetown University Hospital before moving to Miami for his dermatology residency at the University of Miami’s Dr. Phillip Frost Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery.

Even after transitioning into private practice in 1988, Dubner remained engaged in academic medicine as a voluntary professor, according to a tribute shared by the department’s chair on Instagram.

Professional Legacy and Contributions

Dubner was actively involved in several dermatological societies throughout his career. He served as membership chair for the Miami Dermatology Society, and was a member of the Broward County Dermatology Society, the Florida Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, and the American Academy of Dermatology.

During his residency, Dubner also contributed to published medical literature on rare conditions, including Merkel cell carcinoma and a genetic skin disorder in children.

