These U.S. Cities Are Seeing Crime Drop in 2025 — And People Are Moving There Fast

UNITED STATES — As crime continues to dominate national headlines, many Americans are choosing to relocate to cities with proven safety records. According to a 2025 report by Newspress Now, several U.S. cities have successfully driven down crime rates — and are now among the fastest-growing relocation destinations in the country.

These cities offer not just lower crime, but also strong schools, affordable homes, and quality infrastructure — making them ideal for families, retirees, and remote workers.

Top 2025 Safe Cities Where People Are Moving

1. Cary, North Carolina

One of the safest cities in the country, Cary has reported a violent crime rate of just 0.6 per 1,000 residents, according to FBI Uniform Crime Reports. Located near Raleigh, it offers excellent schools, tech jobs, and carefully managed urban development. The town’s population growth also remains steady, driven by both safety and job access.

2. Murrieta, California

With a violent crime rate under 1 per 1,000, Murrieta is a standout in Southern California’s Inland Empire. Police attribute the low crime to community outreach, early intervention programs, and high resident engagement. According to U.S. Census data, Murrieta’s population grew by nearly 10% between 2020 and 2024, driven in part by families seeking safer alternatives to L.A. suburbs.

3. Frisco, Texas

One of the fastest-growing cities in America, Frisco continues to shine with low property and violent crime rates. Its planned neighborhoods, responsive policing, and economic expansion make it a prime choice for young families. WalletHub consistently ranks Frisco as one of the safest large cities in the U.S.

4. Gilbert, Arizona

Once a small farming town, Gilbert has transformed into a safe, family-oriented community. The city recorded a violent crime rate of just 0.9 per 1,000 last year, according to NeighborhoodScout. Its booming housing market, top-rated schools, and strong civic engagement have made it a popular destination for newcomers from California and the Midwest.

5. Irvine, California

Irvine is a consistent leader in public safety among large U.S. cities. Known for its strict planning regulations, advanced surveillance systems, and community policing, it has reported fewer than 0.5 violent crimes per 1,000 people in 2024. It’s also one of the top destinations for international professionals and families relocating to California.

Why These Cities Stand Out

Safety is just one piece of the puzzle. These cities also share:

Robust public infrastructure

Growing economies with tech or education hubs

Zoning laws that limit sprawl and prioritize parks/schools

Low unemployment and poverty rates, which correlate with reduced crime

Experts at the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution agree that proactive governance and community investment are key drivers of both safety and long-term sustainability.

What’s Happening in the Carolinas

Cary, NC, is already a national leader, but other Carolinas cities are following closely:

Chapel Hill has expanded mental health and youth services to reduce nonviolent offenses.

has expanded mental health and youth services to reduce nonviolent offenses. Rock Hill, SC , is investing in neighborhood patrols and housing stability programs.

, is investing in neighborhood patrols and housing stability programs. Mount Pleasant, SC, has combined high-quality education with strong public engagement to maintain low crime levels.

These towns may not grab headlines like major metros, but they’re quietly building replicable blueprints for safety-driven growth.

Are you planning to relocate for peace of mind? Or has your city made you feel more secure in 2025? Share your thoughts and neighborhood experiences with us at saludastandard-sentinel.com.