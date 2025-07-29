Most Affordable Cities for Retirees in 2025 That Are Actually Safe

UNITED STATES — For retirees in 2025, the dream of settling down somewhere peaceful, affordable, and secure is more achievable than ever — if you know where to look. As inflation and housing costs fluctuate nationwide, several smaller cities across the U.S. are emerging as top destinations for retirees, offering the perfect mix of safety, affordability, and quality of life.

Using data from U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, and crime statistics from FBI Uniform Crime Reporting, here’s a look at the most promising spots to spend your golden years without breaking the bank — or feeling unsafe.

1. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem offers a median home price under $250,000, making it one of the most affordable cities in the Southeast. It also boasts a violent crime rate 25% below the national average. Known for its strong healthcare infrastructure (thanks to Wake Forest Baptist Health), mild climate, and walkable neighborhoods, the city continues to draw retirees from across the East Coast.

“It has a small-town feel with access to world-class medical care,” said one recent transplant from Virginia.

2. Summerville, South Carolina

Just outside Charleston, Summerville offers Southern charm without Charleston’s soaring home prices. The town is home to numerous retirement communities and has a property crime rate significantly lower than nearby metro areas, according to NeighborhoodScout. Retirees also love the area’s access to beaches, historic sites, and seasonal festivals — all with lower taxes than many northern states.

3. Abilene, Texas

With a median home price under $200,000 and no state income tax, Abilene is a budget-friendly haven for retirees looking to stretch their savings. Violent crime is relatively low, and the community is known for its friendly pace, historic downtown, and excellent access to VA services — a big plus for veterans.

Abilene’s low cost of living allows many retirees to comfortably live on Social Security and small pensions.

4. Erie, Pennsylvania

For those who don’t mind cold winters, Erie delivers unbeatable affordability with average home prices around $150,000. The city has been investing in senior centers, lakefront revitalization, and public transit — making it an increasingly popular option among Northeastern retirees. Plus, its violent crime rate has dropped steadily over the past five years, according to FBI data.

5. Hot Springs, Arkansas

Hot Springs combines natural beauty, historic charm, and a cost of living that’s 12% below the national average. The area is popular with retirees due to its thermal baths, national park access, and growing community of part-time and full-time senior residents. According to AARP, it’s one of the most relaxing places to retire, with a pace of life that appeals to older adults looking to unwind.

6. Bella Vista, Arkansas

Also in Arkansas, Bella Vista is a quiet, master-planned community that was designed with retirees in mind. It offers seven golf courses, multiple lakes, and a network of trails — plus very low crime rates. The median home value is just $230,000, and many homes are one-story ranch-style houses perfect for aging in place.

7. Port St. Lucie, Florida

While Florida isn’t always considered “affordable,” Port St. Lucie is an exception. Located between Orlando and Miami, the city offers suburban comfort, strong hurricane infrastructure, and lower crime rates than many Florida cities. A high number of Medicare-accepting providers and access to multiple hospitals make this a smart pick for health-conscious retirees.

What Makes a Retirement City ‘Safe and Affordable’?

Experts say the best cities for retirees offer:

Low cost of living (housing + healthcare especially)

(housing + healthcare especially) Access to emergency medical care

Senior-friendly infrastructure

Low violent and property crime

Mild-to-manageable climate

“A city may look great on paper, but if you don’t feel safe going to the grocery store or taking a walk, it’s not a retirement-friendly place,” says retirement advisor Linda Thompson.

Are you or a loved one considering a retirement move in 2025? Which factors are most important — cost, weather, or safety? Let us know your thoughts at saludastandard-sentinel.com.