Vibrio Infections on the Rise in North Carolina, One Death Reported

RALEIGH, N.C. – Health officials are warning residents and visitors to take precautions after a surge in cases of Vibrio, a potentially dangerous bacteria sometimes referred to as “flesh-eating,” in North Carolina waters.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services says 59 people have fallen ill and one person has died from Vibrio infections in 2025 through the end of July. This marks the second-highest midsummer case total in the past five years, and officials warn the bacteria’s activity typically peaks in late August.

How Vibrio Infects

Vibrio bacteria live in brackish and saltwater environments such as oceans, sounds, and tidal rivers. People can be infected in two main ways:

Through open wounds : Exposure while swimming, wading, or fishing can allow the bacteria to enter the body, sometimes causing severe skin and tissue breakdown.

: Exposure while swimming, wading, or fishing can allow the bacteria to enter the body, sometimes causing severe skin and tissue breakdown. Through contaminated food: Eating raw or undercooked shellfish, especially oysters, can lead to food-borne illness with symptoms similar to food poisoning.

Who’s at Risk

While anyone can become infected, people with weakened immune systems, liver disease, or chronic health conditions are at higher risk of severe illness. Vibrio infections can progress quickly and, in rare cases, become life-threatening.

Prevention Tips

Health experts recommend the following precautions to reduce risk:

Avoid entering brackish or saltwater with open cuts, scrapes, or recent tattoos .

. Thoroughly cook all shellfish before eating.

Wash any wounds immediately after contact with coastal waters.

Seek prompt medical care if wounds become red, swollen, or blistered within 24 hours of exposure.

