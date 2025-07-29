Hendricks County Man Charged With Raping 9-Year-Old, Arrested in North Carolina

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Honduran man has been arrested for allegedly forcing a 9-year-old boy to perform sex acts, according to newly released court documents. The suspect, Marvin Jose Vasquez-Martinez, was captured last month in North Carolina, weeks after the alleged abuse took place at an apartment in Hendricks County, Indiana.

The FBI Indianapolis Office confirmed that Vasquez-Martinez was unlawfully present in the United States at the time of his arrest.

Incident Unfolded During Summer Vacation

The disturbing allegations stem from an incident in July 2024. The child told his mother about the abuse while they were driving out of state on a family vacation. According to police, the boy reported that Vasquez-Martinez coerced him into performing sex acts.

The mother immediately contacted authorities, prompting an investigation in Hendricks County. Officers responded to the apartment complex where the incident was believed to have occurred.

Details from Court Documents

During interviews with law enforcement, the child revealed that Vasquez-Martinez had made inappropriate advances, saying “he liked him” and telling him not to “tell his parents.” The court documents further state that after the alleged assault, Vasquez-Martinez left the bedroom and went to sleep on the couch.

Attempts to contact the suspect at the time were unsuccessful, leading to a wider search that ended with his arrest in North Carolina.

Facing Two Felony Charges

Vasquez-Martinez has now been charged in Indiana with:

One count of rape (Level 3 felony)

(Level 3 felony) One count of child molestation (Level 3 felony)

Extradition proceedings are expected as Indiana authorities seek to bring him back for prosecution.

