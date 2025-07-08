Texting While Driving in South Carolina? Fines Just Got a Lot More Expensive

SOUTH CAROLINA — If you’re caught texting while driving in South Carolina, you’ll now pay much more than just a slap on the wrist. A newly enacted law effective July 1, 2025, has increased fines for distracted driving violations, making it one of the toughest enforcement updates in years.

The law targets drivers who use cellphones, tablets, or smart devices without hands-free operation — especially in school zones or during inclement weather.

What the New Law Says

Under Act No. 119 of 2025, the following penalties now apply:

First offense : $75 (previously $25)

Second offense : $250 and 2 points on driver’s license

Third or subsequent offenses: $500, plus 4 license points and possible license suspension if within 1 year

The law also removes the option to waive the first offense with a safety course — making penalties mandatory from the first violation onward.

Drivers in school zones caught texting will face automatic 4-point penalties, regardless of how many prior offenses they have.

Why the Change Was Made

Distracted driving has remained one of the leading causes of traffic accidents in the state. According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS), over 8,000 crashes were linked to cellphone use in 2024 alone — including 19 fatalities.

Officials say enforcement has been difficult under the old law, which allowed drivers to avoid consequences with minimal fines or loopholes.

Lawmakers emphasized that texting while driving is a preventable behavior, and stiffer penalties may finally change habits.

What Counts as a Violation?

The law applies to:

Reading or sending texts or emails while holding a phone

Using apps , streaming video, or browsing social media

Touching a screen without hands-free mode (unless activating GPS with voice)

Exceptions exist for emergency situations, law enforcement, and voice-activated communication.

Statewide Enforcement Push

SCDPS and local police departments across Lexington, Greenville, Charleston, and Saluda have launched a “Phones Down, Eyes Up” campaign, placing undercover officers near intersections and school areas to catch violators.

Police can now pull over drivers solely for texting — it’s no longer a secondary offense.

Do You Think the New Fines Will Work?

Will this finally reduce distracted driving — or just raise revenue? Let us know in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com how this change could affect you or your family on South Carolina roads.