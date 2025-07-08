Visiting a South Carolina State Park? Get Ready to Pay More This Summer

SOUTH CAROLINA — Planning a hike, picnic, or camping trip this summer? South Carolina just made it more expensive to enjoy its state parks. A new law effective July 1, 2025, increases daily entry fees and annual park passes at all 47 state parks.

The changes — part of a broader funding bill passed by the legislature — are meant to help the South Carolina State Park Service keep up with rising maintenance costs, expand programming, and upgrade visitor facilities.

This is the first statewide park fee increase since 2018.

What Visitors Will Now Pay

Under Act No. 118 of 2025, the new state park fee structure includes:

Daily vehicle entry fee:

Increased from $6 to $8 per adult (ages 16–64)

Children under 15 remain free

Annual Park Passport (unlimited access):

Increased from $75 to $95 per household

Discounted rates remain for seniors, military members, and disabled veterans — though prices have risen slightly for these groups as well

Passes can be purchased at any park gate or online via the SC Parks website.

Which Parks Are Affected?

The new fees apply to all 47 state parks, including:

Hunting Island State Park

Lake Murray State Park

Sesquicentennial State Park (Columbia)

Table Rock and Caesars Head (Upstate)

Dreher Island (near Saluda)

Increased fees will also apply to cabin rentals, RV hookups, and event permits, depending on location.

Why the Increase Now?

According to the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism (SCPRT), park visitation has hit record highs since 2020, with over 10 million annual visitors across the state.

But staffing, trail repairs, and restroom maintenance have lagged. The state says:

20% of park bathrooms need upgrades

Some parks report trail erosion and bridge wear

Increased security patrols are being added during peak weekends

The fee increase is expected to generate an additional $8 million annually for park operations and infrastructure.

Community Reaction and Alternatives

Some residents, especially families who frequent parks near Saluda, Lexington, and Greenwood, have expressed concern that higher fees may discourage outdoor recreation.

In response, the state is expanding:

Free Park Days for SNAP/EBT cardholders

Junior Ranger programs for low-income kids

Volunteer-for-pass exchanges for community groups

Are You A Regular Park-Goer?

Is the new fee worth better trails and cleaner restrooms — or will it keep your family away? Let us know how this law affects your summer plans in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.