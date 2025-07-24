Two Brothers Indicted After Largest Fentanyl Seizure in South Carolina History

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two California brothers have been federally indicted following the largest fentanyl seizure in South Carolina’s history, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The bust involved an astonishing 156 pounds of fentanyl and 44 pounds of methamphetamine, enough to potentially cause over 36 million fatalities.

Massive Drug Seizure in Central South Carolina

The indictment stems from two traffic stops earlier this month in Lexington and Richland counties, where officers pulled over a tractor-trailer transporting what initially appeared to be legitimate business cargo. Hidden inside were large quantities of narcotics concealed in packaging.

DEA officials revealed that the drugs were likely smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico and trafficked across southern border routes before arriving in South Carolina.

Suspects Indicted on Federal Drug Charges

The suspects, identified as:

Alberto Rios-Landeros , 26

, 26 Chris Guadalupe Rios-Landeros, 23

—both of Delano, California, were arrested at the scene and have since been formally indicted on charges of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

If convicted, the brothers each face a maximum sentence of life in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

Fentanyl’s Lethal Potential Highlighted

The DEA emphasized the extreme danger posed by fentanyl, noting that just two milligrams can be fatal. The 156 pounds seized in this case could have theoretically led to 36 million overdose deaths — an amount staggering in both scale and public health impact.

The retail street value of the seized narcotics is estimated to exceed $1.7 million.

