Here’s What It Costs to Live Comfortably in South Carolina in Today’s Life

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Living in South Carolina may seem more affordable than in places like California or New York, but a new report shows it still requires a significant income to live comfortably in the Palmetto State in 2025.

A recent analysis by personal finance site GoBankingRates estimates that residents in South Carolina need an average of $74,112 annually to maintain a comfortable lifestyle this year.

Utilities Drive Up Household Expenses

The report notes that utilities make up the largest share of the cost burden in South Carolina, surpassing housing, groceries, and transportation. Even though the state ranks near the middle in terms of affordability—coming in as the 26th cheapest in the nation—the cost pressures are real for many families.

Neighboring North Carolina was ranked slightly more expensive, landing in 28th place with an average annual cost of living at $75,580.

How South Carolina Compares Nationwide

To compile its rankings, GoBankingRates pulled data from sources such as the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, looking at six categories:

Housing

Utilities

Groceries

Healthcare

Transportation

Miscellaneous expenses

South Carolina’s $74,112 figure reflects combined averages across these areas.

For comparison, Hawaii topped the list as the most expensive state to live in, requiring a staggering $144,436 per year. Meanwhile, West Virginia ranked as the cheapest, with a cost of $64,992 annually.

Top 5 Most Expensive States to Live in (2025)

Hawaii – $144,436 Massachusetts – $112,752 California – $111,901 Alaska – $95,673 New York – $95,286

Top 5 Most Affordable States to Live in (2025)

West Virginia – $64,992 Oklahoma – $66,229 Kansas – $67,234 Mississippi – $67,929 Alabama – $68,006

Living Costs Climb Amid Inflation

The findings come as Americans across the country continue grappling with inflation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. inflation rate for all items rose 2.7% over the last 12 months ending in June 2025. This has had a direct impact on everything from grocery prices to utility bills.

While South Carolina may offer relative affordability compared to other regions, experts say rising costs mean residents still need to budget carefully to meet the baseline for financial stability.

