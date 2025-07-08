License Plate Cameras Are Now Legal Across South Carolina — Here’s Where You’ll Be Scanned

SOUTH CAROLINA — In a move that’s quietly reshaping how driving violations and tolls are enforced across the state, South Carolina is now deploying license plate reader (LPR) cameras on a much larger scale.

Under a new law effective July 1, 2025, these automatic cameras will scan, log, and link plate numbers to driver databases for a growing number of toll roads, traffic violations, and unpaid vehicle debts.

The change is statewide — affecting rural stretches and urban routes alike — and drivers may not even realize they’re being scanned until a bill or fine shows up in the mail.

What’s Actually Happening?

This isn’t just about toll roads. The legislation — Act No. 120 of 2025 — allows state agencies to place license plate cameras wherever they deem necessary for:

Enforcing cashless tolls

Tracking stolen or wanted vehicles

Collecting unpaid traffic fines

Assisting with Amber Alerts and crash investigations

These aren’t police-operated cameras; many are mounted by SCDOT contractors and linked to real-time data networks used by state and local agencies.

Where Will These Cameras Be?

Expect to see them on:

Interstate ramps and toll roads like I-185 near Greenville

High-traffic areas like Columbia’s I-26 corridor

Bridge crossings in Charleston and coastal towns

New installations near Saluda County’s Route 378 and segments of Highway 121

Some South Carolina drivers are already reporting surprise toll bills or incorrect charges — here’s how to dispute a plate reader mistake before fees pile up.

What Drivers Are Asking

“Is this legal?”

Yes. South Carolina passed the expansion law with bipartisan support earlier this year.

“What if the camera misreads my plate?”

You’ll receive notice by mail, with a photo and time stamp. If it’s not your vehicle, the DMV allows digital appeals through a new EZPass portal.

“Can police pull me over using this info?”

Not directly. The law prohibits LPR data from being used for random stops. But if your car matches an active warrant or stolen vehicle alert, you could be flagged.

What the State Says

SCDOT told The State that South Carolina has over $3.4 million in unpaid tolls and mounting hit-and-run crash reports — many involving untraceable vehicles.

“Cameras close gaps,” said SCDOT’s deputy director Marcus Alston. “They allow us to enforce traffic laws without interrupting traffic.”

What Critics Say

Privacy groups, including the South Carolina ACLU, are uneasy. Their concern?

No option to opt out

No clear limit on how long data is kept

Cameras collecting travel history without consent

“If someone goes to a protest or drives to a clinic, do we really want that stored in a database?” asked one ACLU staffer.

What You Should Do

Keep your license plate clean and updated

Watch for “TOLL ENFORCEMENT ZONE” signs — you’re being scanned

Respond promptly if you receive a toll or violation notice

Visit SCDOT’s official camera use policy for updates

Have you been caught by a license plate camera — or received a notice you didn't expect?